AirPods Max fall to $450 with Amazon’s surprise $99 discount

It should probably go without saying that AirPods Max are the most impressive headphones that Apple has ever made. That includes Apple’s AirPods earbuds as well as all of the new Beats headphones models that have been released since Apple acquired the company in 2014 (don’t miss our in-depth AirPods Max vs Beats Studio Pro comparison). But AirPods Max are also Apple’s most expensive headphones ever, which is why I want it’s so great that they’re back on sale at the lowest price since the holidays.

AirPods Max cost a whopping $549, making them even more expensive than industry-leading rival ANC headphones from Bose and Sony. But right now, you can get AirPods Max on sale on Amazon for $449.99, thanks to a big discount that’s somewhat unexpected. Apple’s other AirPods headphones have been on sale lately, as you can see in our guide on the best AirPods deals. But this is the first time in 2024 that AirPods Max have seen a decent discount.

BGR’s in-depth AirPods Max review makes two things clear.

First, AirPods Max are among the best active noise cancelling headphones that have ever been made. Period. They offer stunning sound quality that many people argue is even better than comparable headphones from Sony and Bose. And on top of that, Apple’s noise cancelling tech is first-class.

Second, AirPods Max are incredibly expensive. Despite how great they are, I personally think they’re much too expensive, and as a result, I typically recommend other models to readers.

Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones retail for $398 (currently on sale for $328. Bose 700 flagship ANC headphones retail for $379 (currently on sale for $299, and newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones are listed at $429 (currently on sale for $379).

These three models make up the AirPods Max’s top competition. Some would say Apple outshines them all both in design and sound quality, but the sky-high $549 price tag makes them far less attractive.

Now is your chance if you’ve been waiting for a deep discount to get your hands on a pair of AirPods Max. The only time I recommend them over the competition is when a huge discount is available, like the one in this AirPods Max sale.

Amazon is currently offering AirPods Max for $449.99, which is nearly a $100 discount off the retail price. That’s the lowest price of the year, and it’s within $21 of the lowest price ever, which we saw during Black Friday two years ago.

Of note, this deal was available on multiple colorways at the time of this writing, but two were already sold out. I fully expect AirPods Max to sell out in all colors at this price.

In addition to AirPods Max, several other AirPods models are also on sale right now.

Check out our guide on the best AirPods deals, and you’ll see that best-selling AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to $189.99, which is just $0.99 over the all-time low. You can also get entry-level AirPods for just $89.99 or AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $139.99.

Also of note, 1st-generation AirPods Pro can be had for as little as $147 renewed, and 2nd-generation AirPods Pro are down to $169 renewed.