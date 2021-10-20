62 early Samsung Black Friday deals just went live and prices are nuts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung is obviously one of the biggest consumer electronics brands on the planet. The company makes best-selling products across every category, from smartphones and laptops to TVs, home appliances, and so much more. One of the only problems with Samsung products might be that the high-end models are often quite expensive. That’s especially true with Samsung TVs, though it makes plenty of sense. After all, Samsung TVs are among the best on the planet. And if you’re in the market for one, or if you’re getting anything else from Samsung this season, we have good news. Early Samsung Black Friday deals just went live at Amazon… and they’re incredible!

Early Samsung Black Friday deals at Amazon

It doesn’t matter if you’re in the market for a stunning Samsung 8K QLED TV or a Samsung Chromebook. Whatever you’re looking for, it’s on sale right now with a deep discount. Seriously, Amazon’s early Samsung Black Friday deals are crazy this year!

Looking for a hot new smartphone? The Galaxy Z Flip3 is $150 off right now and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is up to $250 off. Or, if you want great new headphones, the popular Samsung Buds Live with noise cancelling are just $129.99. So many laptops are on sale right now, but our favorite deal is the huge $150 discount on the Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6″. At just $229, that’s a truly impressive value.

Now, if you’re looking for TVs, you won’t believe your eyes. Amazon is offering up to $3,500 off Samsung TVs right now. These prices are just as good as the deals we’re expecting on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Like up to $1,700 off class-leading Neo QLED 4K TVs and up to $802 off the Q80A TV lineup.

All of these deals are available from right now through October 31st. Scroll down for all the early Samsung Black Friday deals on Amazon. Believe it or not, there are 62 different deals in total!

All the best Early Samsung Black Friday deals

Mobile

Home Appliances

Home Electronics

Storage

Monitors

Save up to $80 on Samsung Smart Monitors, including Save $80 on the 43” M7 Save $70 on the 32” M7

Save up to $200 on Samsung Gaming Monitors, including Save $170 on the Odyssey G9 49” Save $110 on the CRG5 24”

Save up to $80 on Samsung High-Resolution Monitors, including Save $80 on the 27” S80UA Save $50 on the 34” S65UA



