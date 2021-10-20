62 early Samsung Black Friday deals just went live and prices are nuts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Samsung is obviously one of the biggest consumer electronics brands on the planet. The company makes best-selling products across every category, from smartphones and laptops to TVs, home appliances, and so much more. One of the only problems with Samsung products might be that the high-end models are often quite expensive. That’s especially true with Samsung TVs, though it makes plenty of sense. After all, Samsung TVs are among the best on the planet. And if you’re in the market for one, or if you’re getting anything else from Samsung this season, we have good news. Early Samsung Black Friday deals just went live at Amazon… and they’re incredible!Samsung Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC… List Price:$319.99 Price:$229.00 You Save:$90.99 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Early Samsung Black Friday deals at Amazon
It doesn’t matter if you’re in the market for a stunning Samsung 8K QLED TV or a Samsung Chromebook. Whatever you’re looking for, it’s on sale right now with a deep discount. Seriously, Amazon’s early Samsung Black Friday deals are crazy this year!
Looking for a hot new smartphone? The Galaxy Z Flip3 is $150 off right now and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is up to $250 off. Or, if you want great new headphones, the popular Samsung Buds Live with noise cancelling are just $129.99. So many laptops are on sale right now, but our favorite deal is the huge $150 discount on the Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6″. At just $229, that’s a truly impressive value.
Now, if you’re looking for TVs, you won’t believe your eyes. Amazon is offering up to $3,500 off Samsung TVs right now. These prices are just as good as the deals we’re expecting on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Like up to $1,700 off class-leading Neo QLED 4K TVs and up to $802 off the Q80A TV lineup.
All of these deals are available from right now through October 31st. Scroll down for all the early Samsung Black Friday deals on Amazon. Believe it or not, there are 62 different deals in total!SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$1,547.99 Price:$1,282.99 You Save:$265.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
All the best Early Samsung Black Friday deals
Mobile
- Buy the Galaxy Z Fold3, Get a Complimentary S Pen Case ($200 Value)
- Save $150 on the Galaxy Z Flip3
- Save $250 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Save $250 on the Galaxy S21+ 128GB or $275 on the Galaxy S21+ 256 GB
- Save $10 on the Galaxy Buds Pro White (Amazon Exclusive Color)
- Save $40 on the Buds Live
- Save $50 on the Buds+
- Save $10 on the Galaxy Smart Tag+
- Save $5 on the Galaxy Smart Tag
- Save $30 on the Galaxy Watch4 44mm LTE
- Save $30 on the Galaxy Watch4 40mm LTE
- Buy the Galaxy Buds2, Get a Complimentary Smart Tag ($20 Value)
- Save $30 on the Wireless Charger Pad
- Save $70 on the Chromebook 4 11.6” HD Celeron
- Save $160 on the Chromebook Plus Celeron
- Save $40 on the Chromebook 4 Chrome OS 11.6″ HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000
- Save $50 on the Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6″ Full HD Intel Celeron
- Save $150 on Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6″ Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000
- Save $150 on the Galaxy Book Pro 15.6” and 13.3”
- Save $50 on the Galaxy Book Go 14”
- Save $70 on the Tab A8 Black
- Save $40 on the Tab A8 Silver
- Save $50 on the Tab A7 32GB
- Save $60 on the Tab A7 64GB
- Save $30 on the Tab A7 Lite
- Save up to $180 on Tab S7 and Tab S7+ Models
- Save $80 on Tab S7 FE
- Buy Tab S7 FE and Get 50% off Slim Keyboard
Home Appliances
- Save $200 on Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Save over $300 on Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum
- Save over $200 on Jet Bot Robot Vacuum
- Save over $320 on Jet 90 Vacuum + Clean Station Bundle
- Save over $270 on Jet 75 Vacuum + Clean Station Bundle
Home Electronics
- Save up to $3,000 on the Terrace TV
- Save up to $3,500 on Neo QLED 8K TVs
- Save up to $1,700 on Neo QLED 4K TVs
- Save up to $1,500 on the Premiere projector
- Save $800 on the Q80A TV
- Save $600 on the Q70A TV
- Save up to $500 on the Q60A TV
- Save up to $800 on the Frame TV
- Save $500 on the Sero TV
- Save up to $250 on Q-Series Soundbars
- Save up to $100 on S-Series Soundbars
- Save up to $80 on A-Series Soundbars
Storage
- Save $40 on 980 PRO 1TB
- Save $230 on 970 EVO Plus 2TB
- Save $100 on 860 PRO 1TB
- Save $50 on 870 QVO 2TB
- Save $30 on T7 1TB portable SSD
- Save $20 on T7 500GB portable SSD
- Save $30 on EVO Select 512GB microSD card
- Save $15 PRO Endurance 128GB microSD card
- Save $10 on EVO Plus 256GB full-sized SD card
- …and more!
Monitors
- Save up to $80 on Samsung Smart Monitors, including
- Save $80 on the 43” M7
- Save $70 on the 32” M7
- Save up to $200 on Samsung Gaming Monitors, including
- Save $170 on the Odyssey G9 49”
- Save $110 on the CRG5 24”
- Save up to $80 on Samsung High-Resolution Monitors, including
- Save $80 on the 27” S80UA
- Save $50 on the 34” S65UA
Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.