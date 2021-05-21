5 best-selling MagSafe iPhone chargers on Amazon that cost way less than Apple’s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many Apple fans out there absolutely love the new MagSafe magnetic charging system that has been completely designed especially for Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup. It’s such a convenient way to charge your iPhone! This new solution is sort of a cross between the convenience of wireless charging and the performance of wired charging. The problem is that like most OEM iPhone accessories out there, Apple’s MagSafe charger is pretty expensive.

The Apple OEM MagSafe charger retails for $39 and it’s still pretty pricey even while it’s discounted to $34 at Amazon. But the good news is that third-party accessory makers have plenty of alternatives that you can get for a fraction of that price. In this roundup, we’ll show you five popular MagSafe charger alternatives — including a best-seller that costs just $15.99!

The latest-generation iPhone 12 lineup is packed with so many awesome features you’ll love if you’re thinking about upgrading to one from an older iPhone model.

It all starts with Apple’s first big iPhone redesign since 2017, but you’ll also enjoy all sorts of great new functionality with Apple’s current-generation iPhone lineup. The cameras are incredible, the power of Apple’s latest A-series chipset is unbeatable, and there are so many more features to look forward to if you’re considering an upgrade. Of course, one of the new iPhone 12 features everyone is talking about is MagSafe, the new iteration of Apple’s magnetic charging technology that everyone misses so much on the MacBook laptop lineup.

On the iPhone 12, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Apple’s new MagSafe tech is a nifty combination of wireless charging and wired charging. It’s just like Apple’s proprietary Apple Watch charging setup, but scaled up to fit the iPhone and, probably, the iPad someday as well.

Rumor has it that Apple is gearing up for the removal of all ports from its iPhone lineup, so MagSafe will likely play a key role with Apple’s mobile devices moving forward. The problem, of course, is that MagSafe accessories from Apple are quite expensive, which is to be expected. Buy a MagSafe charger from Apple and it’ll cost you $39. Even on sale right now at Amazon, the Apple MagSafe charger still costs $34. That’s a lot of money to spend on a phone charger — despite how cool MagSafe tech is.

The good news is that there are plenty of other options on Amazon that work exactly the same way with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but they cost much less money. From the best-selling xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger for just $18 and change to a great sale that slashes the CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger with Adapter to $16, there are plenty to choose from at Amazon that all cost much less than the $39 that Apple charges for its MagSafe charger. In fact, you can even get an Aimtel 4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station on sale for just $27.44 and charge multiple devices at once!

xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger

xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger for Magsafe Charger, 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad with US… List Price: $19.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $2.00 (10%)

TOZO W6 Magnets Wireless Charger

TOZO W6 Wireless Charger Compatible for iPhone 12 / Mini/Pro/Max Aviation Aluminum Computer Num… List Price: $19.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $4.00 (20%)

CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger

CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger, Compatible with MagS Charger, 5ft Cable (with Fast Charge 2… List Price: $25.99 Price: $19.98 You Save: $6.01 (23%)

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger iPhone 12 Charger, Mini Type C Wall Charging Adapter Include… List Price: $25.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $6.00 (23%)

Aimtel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Aimtel Wireless Charger,4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station for Apple Products Mag safe Charger St… List Price: $33.88 Price: $27.44 You Save: $6.44 (19%)

