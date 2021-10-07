5 Apple Watch accessories under $20 each that everyone needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If you don’t own an Apple Watch, now is the perfect time to get one. Head over to Amazon and you can save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) or up to $140 on the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS+Cellular). If you do have an Apple Watch, there are a few other things you also need. First and foremost, you need an iPhone. It obviously goes without saying that an Apple Watch would be pretty useless without an iPhone to go with it. But in addition to that, there are also some Apple Watch accessories that you need if you want to take full advantage of Apple’s beloved smartwatch. That doesn’t mean you need to spend a ton of money on them, however.
OMOTON 2 in 1 universal Apple Watch and iPhone stand Price:$16.99
Best Apple Watch accessories under $20 on Amazon
On its own, the Apple Watch is already amazing. In fact, many Apple fans would say that it’s an absolute necessity for any iPhone owner. Of course, there are a few accessories you should also have if you want to enjoy the best possible Apple Watch experience. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you have to spend a ton of money to get them. Apple might charge a lot for its own OEM accessories, but third-party accessories can be very affordable.
One accessory that every Apple Watch owner should have is the OMOTON 2 in 1 universal iPhone and Apple Watch stand. As the name suggests quite clearly, it’s a stand for your iPhone and Apple Watch. It comes in seven different colors and fits every single Apple Watch and iPhone model on the market. You can put one next to your bed and charge your devices while you sleep. Also, it’s a great stand to keep on your desk. You can even have one next to your sink in the bathroom. This way, you’ve got a spot to put your Apple devices while you shower. Grab one now while it’s on sale and you’ll only pay $17, which is an incredible deal.
Another Apple Watch accessory that everyone should have is the i.VALUX 1,000 mAh portable Apple Watch charger. It’s on sale right now for $19.99 thanks to a 20% discount, which means it’s a penny under $20. The integrated wireless charging disc and 1,000 mAh battery ensure your Watch can be charged anywhere, at any time. It really is a must-have accessory.
In addition to those two awesome accessories, we’ve included three more in our roundup. One is the Dafudag Apple Watch charging cable, which works just as well as Apple’s cable for less than half the price. Then there’s a 12-pack of cases with tempered glass screen protector, which lets you change the look of your watch anytime to suit your mood. And finally, we have the Fitlink stainless steel Apple Watch band. It comes in a bunch of different colors for just $18.99. Apple’s metal link bracelet costs as much as $449!
Check out all five of these great Apple Watch accessories on Amazon.
OMOTON 2 in 1 universal stand
- A sleek and elegant stand that’s compatible with every iPhone and Apple Watch model
- Holds both devices at the same time on your nightstand, desk, bathroom counter next to your shower, or anywhere else
- Special design lets you charge your Apple Watch and your iPhone at the same time
- Anti-scratch and anti-slip surface keeps your Apple devices safe
- Available in seven different colors
i.VALUX 1,000 mAh portable Apple Watch charger
- The i.VALUX portable Apple Watch charger is a top-rated model
- It’s compatible with every Apple Watch so far, including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE
- Includes a 1,000 mAh battery to recharge your Apple Watch multiple times
- LED indicators on the charger tell you how much power is left
- Easy to use: Just place your Apple Watch on the charging disc and press the power button
- 18-month warranty
Dafudag Apple Watch charging cable
- Special proprietary charging disc works with all Apple Watch models
- The durable cord is 3.3 feet long, just like the OEM Apple Watch charger
- Includes over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, and over-temperature protection
- Compatible with all Apple Watch models
- It’s one of the most important Apple Watch accessories you can get
12-pack of cases with tempered glass screen protector
- Each pack includes 12 Apple Watch cases in 12 unique and attractive colors
- Available in four different sizes to fit all Apple Watch models: 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm
- Special design protects your Apple Watch case
- Tempered glass screen protectors keep your display from getting scratched
Fitlink stainless steel Apple Watch band
- This sleek stainless steel Apple Watch band costs much less than Apple’s link bracelet
- It’s available in 11 different finishes
- Two different sizes fit either 38mm/40mm Apple Watches or 42mm/44mm Apple Watches
- Durable high-quality stainless steel looks great every time you wear it
- Adjustable length from 6.5 inches to 8.5 inches with 8 removable links
- Includes link removal tool
