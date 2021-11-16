4K drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is $60 in early Black Friday deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Quadcopter drones are great, but they can also be quite expensive. Finding a good option that won’t break the bank can be a daunting task. Even when they’re on sale, prices are often still high. A good example is the $500 DJI Mavic Mini, which is on sale for just $399 right now at Amazon. That’s a huge discount and you should definitely snag one if it’s in your budget. Unfortunately, most people in search of a new drone are looking to spend much less than $399. That’s why you definitely need to check out the best drone deal on Amazon right now.

You might not realize that there are some really great options out there that are remarkably affordable. And that’s especially true when there are awesome sales to take advantage of at Amazon. The retailer has a super-popular model called the Tomzon D25 4K Camera Drone and it typically sells for $100. But the coupon code SAVE40D25 slashes the price to $59.99. That means this early Black Friday deal matches this model’s all-time lowest price!

Tomzon D25 Drone with Camera for Adults 4K UHD, FPV Foldable Quadcopter with Optical Flow Positioning List Price: $99.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $40.00 (40%) Buy Now Coupon Code: SAVE40D25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best drone deal of November 2021

Drones are terrific for professionals and hobbyists alike, especially when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras. Whether you’re filming aerial footage for a video or you just want to stream live footage to your smartphone as you soar through the air, there’s nothing quite like a quadcopter to get the job done. Of course, professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras can be shockingly expensive. That cost used to be prohibitive for most people without a true professional need for a camera drone. But now, there are so many options out there for hobbyists as well.

What’s more, sales on sites like Amazon make awesome little drones like the popular Tomzon D25 4K Camera Drone more affordable than ever.

Tomzon’s popular D25 drone checks all the boxes you might want to check. That’s especially true if you’re looking to have a blast with a high-quality camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, of course, but it’s also not going to cost you an arm and a leg. Instead, the reasonable $100 retail price gets you a wonderfully compact drone that folds to become even smaller when it’s not in use.

Despite its diminutive size, the D25 still packs a 4K camera and a nice big battery. And once the charge starts running low, you can pop in the second battery that comes with this model for free. Now, you can enjoy twice as much action.

Deep discount ahead of Black Friday

The $100 price tag is more than fair. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. Use the coupon code SAVE40D25 at checkout and your final price will be just $59.99! Before we send you over to Amazon to take advantage of this great deal, however, there is one warning we need to give you.

This sale is scheduled to end on November 22. But last time we covered a similar Tomzon deal, it sold out long before the sale was scheduled to end. We told our readers about this deal over the summer, and hundreds of D25 drones were sold in just a few days. In other words, this deal could definitely disappear ahead of schedule. After all, it’s the best drone deal on Amazon right now.

Hurry up or you might miss out!

Tomzon D25 fast facts

At $59.99, the Tomzon D25 4K Camera Drone is definitely the best drone deal on Amazon right now. Here are just a few of the reasons why:

The Tomzon D25 4K Camera Drone is a popular model and a top-seller at Amazon

A 4K camera records crisp video with a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160

Perfect for recording stunning aerial video footage or capturing still photos from above

The free companion app lets you add photo filters or add music to your videos

Optical flow and altitude hold mode features help with flight stability and avoid drone swing while hovering

Snap a selfie with a simple hand gesture in the air

Trajectory flight mode, drawn routes, and 3D flip functions are just a few of the nifty features.

Folds up for easy storage and transportation; carrying case included

Includes two batteries for a total of 24 minutes of flight time

