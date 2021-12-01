150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some Cyber Monday deals were so good that we couldn’t believe they were real. Now, with Cyber Monday 2021 behind us, it’s absolutely shocking that some of the best deals are still going right now!

Cyber Week always has decent deals, of course. But they rarely pack discounts that are just as deep as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, however, Amazon apparently saved some of the best for last. There are so many best-selling products on sale right now with massive discounts. In this roundup, we’ll show you all the best sales that are still available on Wednesday.

Amazon’s best leftover Cyber Monday 2021 deals

Image source: Askhat/Adobe

For Wednesday’s top deals roundup, we found the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals that are still available today. And there’s no question that the best of the best is FREE MONEY!

There’s a limited-time Amazon Cyber Week gift card offer that you need to take advantage of. Just spend $100 or more on an Apple Gift Card and use the coupon code APPLENOV at checkout. When you do, you’ll get a $15 bounceback credit!

You can see the terms and conditions for this deal right here on Amazon. The one thing to keep in mind is that the promo code “APPLENOV” suggests that this deal was definitely supposed to end in November. It’s still available as of the time of this writing though, so get in on the action while you can!

Next up, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are on sale right now for just $197 instead of $249. They were just released last month, so we can’t believe they got such a massive discount! On top of that, AirPods 3 are back on sale at the all-time low price of only $149.99! This deal disappeared late in the day on Cyber Monday and we can’t believe it’s back.

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are also both discounted again today.

Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 Cyber Week Amazon device deals 🔥

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

💻 Best laptop deals 💻

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.

