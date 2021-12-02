100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday was phenomenal. Cyber Monday was unreal. But the craziest thing about the holiday sales this year is that some of the very best bargains are still available right now for Cyber Week 2021!

Cyber Week deals are always pretty good, of course. But they’re almost never really as impressive as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon apparently saved some of the best for last this year, however. You won’t believe how many best-selling products are on sale with massive discounts on Thursday!

Amazon’s best leftover Cyber Monday 2021 deals

For Thursday’s top deals roundup, we found the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals that are still available on Thursday.

Today’s deals include the return of a sale that our readers swarmed to on Black Friday. The #1 best-selling Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is back down to $99.99! You can also score a Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for just $118.99 instead of $200.

You can pick up a Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $179.99 today, or the high-end Google Pixelbook Go is down to $599. Plus, you can save 50% on the Toy Box Monthly kids toy subscription box. That means your first box is only $15!

Also, the #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount if you hurry!

Next up, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are on sale right now for just $197 instead of $249. They were just released last month, so we can’t believe they got such a massive discount! On top of that, AirPods 3 are back on sale at the all-time low price of only $149.99! This deal disappeared late in the day on Cyber Monday and we can’t believe it’s back.

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are also both discounted again today.

Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.

