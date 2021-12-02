100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Black Friday was phenomenal. Cyber Monday was unreal. But the craziest thing about the holiday sales this year is that some of the very best bargains are still available right now for Cyber Week 2021!
Cyber Week deals are always pretty good, of course. But they’re almost never really as impressive as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon apparently saved some of the best for last this year, however. You won’t believe how many best-selling products are on sale with massive discounts on Thursday!
Amazon’s best leftover Cyber Monday 2021 deals
For Thursday’s top deals roundup, we found the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals that are still available on Thursday.
Today’s deals include the return of a sale that our readers swarmed to on Black Friday. The #1 best-selling Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is back down to $99.99! You can also score a Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for just $118.99 instead of $200.
You can pick up a Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $179.99 today, or the high-end Google Pixelbook Go is down to $599. Plus, you can save 50% on the Toy Box Monthly kids toy subscription box. That means your first box is only $15!
Also, the #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount if you hurry!
Next up, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are on sale right now for just $197 instead of $249. They were just released last month, so we can’t believe they got such a massive discount! On top of that, AirPods 3 are back on sale at the all-time low price of only $149.99! This deal disappeared late in the day on Cyber Monday and we can’t believe it’s back.
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are also both discounted again today.
Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Save 50% on the Toy Box Monthly kids toy subscription box — just $15!
- Anker Nebula projectors are down to all-time low prices for 24 hours
- Save big on Misen Chef Knives and Frying Pans for one day only
- The #1 best-selling Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is down to $99.99 instead of $120
- Better yet, the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer is $118.99 instead of $200!
- Score a Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $179.99 before they sell out, or get the Google Pixelbook Go for $599
- The sleek black Instant Pot Pro is $79.95 instead of $130 and there are so many more Instant Pot deals
- See all of Amazon’s amazing Cyber Week 2021 deals right here!
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of only $197 even though they were just released last month!
- Apple AirPods 3 are back down to just $149.99 after the deal had disappeared on Cyber Monday
- Plus, save up to $70 on other AirPods models (extra discounts at checkout for some models
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS have been discounted for the first time ever!
- Get the Apple Watch SE for just $239, but some models are sold out
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- The #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount if you hurry!
- iRobot’s Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $174.99 and the Roomba 694 is $179
- Also, the Roomba j7+ is $201 off for Cyber Week — this is a new deal that wasn’t even available on Cyber Monday!
- Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
- You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $69!
- Get the brand new Moto G Power smartphone with epic 3-DAY BATTERY LIFE for just $179.99 unlocked!
- An incredible bundle deal gets you an Echo Dot and a Sengled color smart bulb for just $19.99!
- Brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones have their first discount ever
- Arlo cameras and video doorbells are down to the lowest prices of the year
- The best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit is back in stock at the lowest price ever
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Insignia smart TV is on sale for just $99.99
🔥 Cyber Week Amazon device deals 🔥
- Blink Mini is down to an all-time low of $19.99 today
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is $19.99 (reg. $40) and Fire TV Stick Lite is $17.99 (reg. $30)
- Blink Video Doorbell & camera bundles start at $34.99
- The #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 (reg. $50)
- Blink home camera deals start at $44.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $34.99 (reg. $55)
- Save $150 on the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV
- Save $140 on the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Edition smart TV is just $99.99
🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
💻 Best laptop deals 💻
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 – $179.99 (reg. $250)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ Laptop – $159.99 (reg. $320)
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop – $899.99 (reg. $1,000)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ Laptop – $326 (reg. $430)
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are on sale
- Get Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have RARE discounts with prices starting at $14.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- NordicTrack bikes and treadmills have rare discounts up to 25% off
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $44.99 instead of $60
- Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches start at just $35 right now
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $23.79 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $18.99 🚿
More Cyber Week 2021 deals
If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Week 2021 available right now, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage. We have all the hottest product categories covered ahead of the holidays this year. On top of that, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.
Check out the following Cyber Week 2021 roundups and you won’s miss any of the top deals of the season!
