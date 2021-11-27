100+ Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals you can already get today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The past week has been a whirlwind of amazing deals. And now, the crazy Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 sale we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!

There is no question whatsoever that this has been the best Black Friday of all time. Many people were worried about inventory and supply shortages going into the big sale. As it turns out, however, there weren’t really any shortages to speak of. Instead, we saw all-time low prices on everything from 4K TVs and headphones to laptops, kitchen appliances, air fryers, and more.

And best of all, we saw so many incredible deals on products that rarely go on sale with deep discounts, like Apple AirPods and DJI drones.

Of course, everyone knows that the fun is far from over. Cyber Monday is up next and Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday 2021 sale is already here. You’ll find thousands of amazing deals right here on Amazon’s site, plus we’ve picked out some of the very best ones to highlight here.

Amazon’s best early Cyber Monday 2021 deals

Image source: Askhat/Adobe

On Saturday, we found up more than 100 amazing Amazon Cyber Monday deals to showcase for you. And as is often the case, several the hottest deals on the most popular products of the year come from Apple.

At the very top of the list, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $169.99. They were just released last month, so we can’t believe they got such a massive discount!

The bad news is that Apple’s beloved ANC buds selling out. If you miss them you can get AirPods 3 instead for $149.99 or AirPods 2 for $99.99. Those are the lowest prices ever!

Also of note, the Apple Watch Series 7 has its first-ever discount and the Apple Watch SE is $60 off for a new all-time low price of $219.

Elsewhere in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale, you’ll find the Wi-Fi 6 equipped Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for the first time ever! Get one for $34.99 instead of $55, or you can snag the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99. Echo Show deals start at $44.99. Fire Tablet deals also start at $44.99. And Blink home camera deals start at… you guessed it… $44.99! You can also get the Blink Mini for only $19.99.

Even more amazing Cyber Monday deals

You won’t believe all the amazing deals in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday 2021 deals hub. From laptops and TVs to cookware, kid’s toys, and so much more — everyone on your list is covered!

And are you ready for this? You get a free $50 Amazon gift card when you buy an Oculus Quest 2! Just enter the coupon code OCULUS50 at checkout.

On top of all that, the PS Plus deal we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. PlayStation Plus 12-month membership cards are now on sale for $39.99 each instead of $60. And as always, they’re stackable so you can add as many years as you want to your account.

Believe it or not, the insane Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit Black Friday deal that sold out last week is back in stock!

Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

📈 TRENDING CYBER MONDAY DEALS 📈

These are the deals that are selling the fastest, according to Amazon. Don’t miss out!

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

😲 Unreal Samsung deals 😲

🔥 Cyber Monday Amazon device deals 🔥

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

💻 Best laptop deals 💻

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.

