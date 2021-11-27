100+ Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals you can already get today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The past week has been a whirlwind of amazing deals. And now, the crazy Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 sale we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!
There is no question whatsoever that this has been the best Black Friday of all time. Many people were worried about inventory and supply shortages going into the big sale. As it turns out, however, there weren’t really any shortages to speak of. Instead, we saw all-time low prices on everything from 4K TVs and headphones to laptops, kitchen appliances, air fryers, and more.
And best of all, we saw so many incredible deals on products that rarely go on sale with deep discounts, like Apple AirPods and DJI drones.
Of course, everyone knows that the fun is far from over. Cyber Monday is up next and Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday 2021 sale is already here. You’ll find thousands of amazing deals right here on Amazon’s site, plus we’ve picked out some of the very best ones to highlight here.
Amazon’s best early Cyber Monday 2021 deals
On Saturday, we found up more than 100 amazing Amazon Cyber Monday deals to showcase for you. And as is often the case, several the hottest deals on the most popular products of the year come from Apple.
At the very top of the list, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $169.99. They were just released last month, so we can’t believe they got such a massive discount!
The bad news is that Apple’s beloved ANC buds selling out. If you miss them you can get AirPods 3 instead for $149.99 or AirPods 2 for $99.99. Those are the lowest prices ever!
Also of note, the Apple Watch Series 7 has its first-ever discount and the Apple Watch SE is $60 off for a new all-time low price of $219.
Elsewhere in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale, you’ll find the Wi-Fi 6 equipped Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for the first time ever! Get one for $34.99 instead of $55, or you can snag the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99. Echo Show deals start at $44.99. Fire Tablet deals also start at $44.99. And Blink home camera deals start at… you guessed it… $44.99! You can also get the Blink Mini for only $19.99.
Even more amazing Cyber Monday deals
You won’t believe all the amazing deals in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday 2021 deals hub. From laptops and TVs to cookware, kid’s toys, and so much more — everyone on your list is covered!
And are you ready for this? You get a free $50 Amazon gift card when you buy an Oculus Quest 2! Just enter the coupon code OCULUS50 at checkout.
On top of all that, the PS Plus deal we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. PlayStation Plus 12-month membership cards are now on sale for $39.99 each instead of $60. And as always, they’re stackable so you can add as many years as you want to your account.
Believe it or not, the insane Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit Black Friday deal that sold out last week is back in stock!
Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.
📈 TRENDING CYBER MONDAY DEALS 📈
These are the deals that are selling the fastest, according to Amazon. Don’t miss out!
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging for just $169.99 — this deal has already sold out and come back twice… hurry!
- AirPods 3 for $149.99 and AirPods 2 for just $99.99
- Oculus Quest 2 with a free $50 gift card (code OCULUS50)
- DJI Mavic Mini drone for $349
- Apple Watch SE for $219
- AncestryDNA test kit for $59
- Ninja air fryer AF150 for $99.99
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Casper’s huge Cyber Monday sale has begun with up to 30% off Casper mattresses and 50% off everything else!
- Ring Video Doorbell bundles start at $79.99
- Yeedi robot vacuums start at $89.99 for one day only
- Blink Video Doorbell & camera bundles start at $34.99
- The sleek black Instant Pot Pro is $79.95 instead of $130 and there are so many more Instant Pot deals
- See all of Amazon’s amazing Cyber Monday 2021 deals right here!
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $169.99 even though they were just released last month!
- Apple AirPods 3 are down to $149.99 for the first time ever
- Plus, save up to $110 on other AirPods models (extra discounts at checkout for some models
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS have been discounted for the first time ever!
- Get the Apple Watch SE for just $219, a new all-time low
- Save $100 on MacBook Air or $100 on MacBook Pro
😲 Unreal Samsung deals 😲
- Save $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold3
- Save $100 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB
- $50 off Galaxy Buds Pro White
- Save $70 on the Buds Live
- Save $71 on the Buds+
- $15 off the Galaxy Smart Tag+
- Save $12 on the Galaxy Smart Tag
- Up to $50 off the Galaxy Watch4 44mm LTE
- Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch4 40mm LTE
- Buy the Galaxy Buds2, Get a Complimentary Smart Tag ($25 Value)
- Save $80 on the Chromebook Plus Celeron
- Save $80 on the Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6″ Full HD Intel Celeron
- $100 off Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6″ Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000
- Save up to $300 on the Galaxy Book Pro 13.3”
- Save $100 on the Galaxy Book Go 14”
- $40 off the Tab A8 Black
- Save $40 on the Tab A8 Silver
- Save $50 on the Tab A7 32GB
- $20 off the Tab A7 64GB
- Save $100 on Tab S7 FE
🔥 Cyber Monday Amazon device deals 🔥
- The #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 (reg. $50)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $34.99 (reg. $55)
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is $19.99 (reg. $40) and Fire TV Stick Lite is $17.99 (reg. $30)
- Blink Mini is down to an all-time low of $19.99 today
- Echo Auto with six months of FREE Amazon Music Unlimited is just $14.99
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at just $41.99
- Echo Show deals start at $44.99
- Fire Tablet deals also start at $44.99
- Blink home camera deals start at $44.99
- Save $150 on the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV
- Save $140 on the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Edition smart TV is just $99.99
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- PlayStation Plus 12-month membership cards are just $39.99 each instead of $60
- Buy an Oculus Quest 2, get a free $50 Amazon gift card (use the code OCULUS50 at checkout)
- The best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit is back in stock at the lowest price ever
- An incredible bundle deal gets you an Echo Dot and a Sengled color smart bulb for just $19.99!
- Don’t miss $350 Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling headphones on sale for just $179
- Also, brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones got the first discount ever
- Arlo cameras and video doorbells are down to the lowest prices of the year
- The newest Ninja air fryer AF150 has a massive discount — get one for $99.99 (reg. $150)
- The insanely popular Ninja FD401 multi-cooker & air fryer is down to $139.99 instead of $250
- Save $150 on the hot new Yeedi Vac Station self-emptying robot vacuum & mop
- The powerful new Neatbot N2 self-emptying robot vacuum is $150 off for Prime members
- Get a brand new Ultenic K10 smart app-controlled air fryer for $89 instead of $129 with coupon code ULTENICK10
- Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
- You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $49!
- iRobot’s Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $174.99 and the Roomba 694 is $179
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Insignia smart TV is on sale for just $99.99
- Stunning LG OLED C1 TVs are up to $1,000 off
- You can save up to $1,000 on Samsung 4K smart TVs
🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
💻 Best laptop deals 💻
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 – $179.99 (reg. $250)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ Laptop – $169.99 (reg. $320)
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop – $849.99 (reg. $1,000)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ Laptop – $316.13 (reg. $430)
- HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop – $159.99 (reg. $200)
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $44.99 instead of $60
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are on sale
- Get Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have RARE discounts with prices starting at $12.74
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- NordicTrack bikes and treadmills have rare discounts up to 25% off
- The super-popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for only $89.99, down from $130!
- Get Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.50 each (thousands of 5-star reviews!)
- Get a spring-assisted tactical folding pocket knife for just $12.15
- Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches start at just $35 right now
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $23.79 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $18.99 🚿
