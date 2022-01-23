10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on
our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging
Amazon has a slew of special Prime “Early Access” deals available right now. We’re not sure what makes today such a special occasion, but we’re also definitely not complaining!
Every
But it should go without saying that the best deals aren’t restricted to just Prime members.
We’ve picked out our 10 favorite deals of the day that are available to anyone and everyone. There are also some extra deals mixed in as an added bonus. These deals will disappear before you know it though, so hurry or you might miss out.
Sunday’s best deals
Here are our picks for our 10 favorite daily deals you can get today:
- 🚨 #1 best-selling iHealth COVID rapid home test kits are back in stock with a new lower price. Get 2-packs for just $8.99 per test!
- If those tests sell out, BD Veritor COVID-19 tests and are in stock right now, too.
- Also, you should stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they’re back in stock
- Or, get the sleek black KN95 masks everyone loves so much while they’re discounted
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $179.99 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- 🚨 PRICE MISTAKE ALERT: The MyQ smart garage door opener is supposed to have a slight discount, but it’s somehow back down to Black Friday’s price of just $19.98
- Plus, get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 112,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each when you clip the Amazon coupon
- Insanely popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 84,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today!
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60 thanks to a rare double discount
- Believe it or not, the best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum is back down to Black Friday’s $179 price
- Want a massive upgrade? The $850 Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with AI hit a new all-time low of $599!
- The super popular Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to $64.49 instead of $110 — it might sell out soon because this is a new all-time low price
- Score best-selling Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs with a massive discount
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
Check out all of today’s hottest deals down below.
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Soundbar, KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini Sound bar for PC/Home Theater, 2.0… List Price:$46.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$7.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$95.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$45.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 6 Quart Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker, Deluxe Temperature and… List Price:$67.99 Price:$64.59 You Save:$3.40 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.