10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Mega-viral kids toy from TikTok, $189 AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t care what the calendar says today. The bottom line is that Black Friday is here. Every major retailer kicked off their big Black Friday 2021 sales early this year. That makes sense, of course, since there are expected to be all kinds of shortages.

Long story short, you should definitely be doing your holiday shopping right now.

There are incredible deals available in the Amazon Early Black Friday Deals event. In fact, thousands of best-selling products are discounted and new deals appear every single day. Additionally, Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is now underway with deals so good, they might be mistakes. Examples include a $99 Anker eufy robot vacuum and a 50-inch 4K smart TV for $248!

Those are both impressive bargains, but they didn’t make our top-10 on Saturday. Scroll down to see what did.

Saturday’s best deals

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 - RGB LED Laser Star Projector, Galaxy Lighting, Nebula Lamp (Blue Sta… List Price: $69.99 Price: $41.99 You Save: $28.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit List Price: $99.00 Price: $59.00 You Save: $40.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Up to 36% off MOOKA HEPA Filter Air Purifiers Price: $63.99 - $127.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Was $129, Now $99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2) List Price: $169.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $94.01 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Up to 35% off Instant Brands Kitchen Products Price: $79.95–$249.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Up to 22% off select LG OLED C1 TVs Price: $1,096.99 - $4,996.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.