10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Mega-viral kids toy from TikTok, $189 AirPods Pro, more

We don’t care what the calendar says today. The bottom line is that Black Friday is here. Every major retailer kicked off their big Black Friday 2021 sales early this year. That makes sense, of course, since there are expected to be all kinds of shortages.
Long story short, you should definitely be doing your holiday shopping right now.
There are incredible deals available in the Amazon Early Black Friday Deals event. In fact, thousands of best-selling products are discounted and new deals appear every single day. Additionally, Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is now underway with deals so good, they might be mistakes. Examples include a $99 Anker eufy robot vacuum and a 50-inch 4K smart TV for $248!
Those are both impressive bargains, but they didn’t make our top-10 on Saturday. Scroll down to see what did.
Saturday’s best deals
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $189.99 even though they’re BRAND NEW!
- Plus, get AirPods 2 for $114.99 or AirPods 2 with wireless charging for $129.98
- Remember the galaxy star projector that went mega-viral on TikTok? The BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 is on sale at an all-time low of $41.99 today only!
- You can also get it with green stars instead of blue
- Best-selling MOOKA HEPA Air Purifiers are up to 36% off, today only
- The newest Nest Thermostat is down to an all-time low price of only $99!
- Get the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99
- Also of note, the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit is down to $139
- The #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit hit its Black Friday price of just $59!
- iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $179.99
- You can also save $150 off the brand new Roomba j7 and j7+ — they’ve never been discounted before!
- The BRAND NEW version of Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99
- The MASSIVE Instant Pot Black Friday sale you’ve been waiting for is here with the lowest prices on multicookers and air fryers!
- Stunning LG OLED C1 TVs are up to $1,000 off in this incredible sale
- Or, get Amazon’s #1 best-selling Insignia smart TV is on sale for just $99.99
- Want something in the middle? Upgrade to an Insignia F30 58-inch 4K Fire TV for $349.99 instead of $580!
