10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $99 AirPods, more

If you’re on the East Coast this weekend, you’re getting slammed by the first huge storm of the winter. It’s a bummer, but hopefully, we can take your mind off of it for at least a few minutes.
How, you ask? The answer is simple: With awesome deals that save you a ton of cash on best-selling products!
We’ve selected our 10 favorite deals of the day and they’re all listed down below. There are also some extra deals mixed in as a bonus, of course.
Any of these deals could disappear before you know it though, so hurry or you might miss out.
Saturday’s best deals
Here are our picks for our 10 favorite daily deals you can get today:
- 🚨 Popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $3.74 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon.
- Best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are back in stock at Amazon that the list price has a shocking 40% reduction. Get them for just $12 per test!
- If those tests sell out, BD Veritor COVID-19 tests and iHealth COVID rapid tests are both in stock right now.
- Also, you should stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they’re back in stock
- Or, get the sleek black KN95 masks everyone loves so much while they’re discounted
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $179.99 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again — and AirPods 2 are just $99.99
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 112,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $16 each
- Insanely popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 84,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today!
- Score the #1 best-selling Ninja Air Fryer AF101 for Black Friday’s price of $99.99
- Believe it or not, the best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum is back down to Black Friday’s $179 price
- Want a massive upgrade? The $850 Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with AI hit a new all-time low of $599!
- 🚨 PRICE MISTAKE ALERT: The MyQ smart garage door opener is supposed to have a slight discount, but it’s somehow back down to Black Friday’s price of just $19.98
- Plus, get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion!
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$14.97 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… Price:$24.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$32.49 You Save:$17.50 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$95.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt, Black/gray List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
