10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Black Friday 2021 might be long gone, but someone over at Amazon doesn’t seem to realize that. As a result, some of the most phenomenal deals from Black Friday are somehow back this weekend!
With Christmas now just two weeks away, most people have likely finished their holiday shopping. That means it’s time to score a little something for yourself! We rounded up 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals from Amazon that are now available again today. The only issue is that these deals could disappear at any moment.
Check out all the top sales down below. Also, you’ll find even more deals in Amazon’s epic holiday sale, which has thousands of deep discounts.
Saturday’s best deals
The BGR Deals team rounded up 10 particularly amazing deals for you to check out on Saturday. Don’t miss these incredible sales!
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to just $179 — the same huge $70 discount from Black Friday!
- This mega-popular 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone is down to $56.99, a new all-time low price!
- Best-selling KN95 face masks made in the USA are down to just $1.30 each and they’re flying off the shelves
- Get the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $31
- Find out why 155,000 Amazon shoppers love #1 best-selling Beckham Hotell Collection bed pillows, now 25% off!
- PRICE MISTAKE ALERT: The awesome MyQ smart garage opener is supposed to be $22 right now, but it’s down to $19.98!
- Plus, you can also get a $30 Amazon credit with this special limited-time promotion
- Best-selling 23andMe DNA test kits are back on sale with huge Black Friday discounts!
- The greatest Amazon smart home device you’ve never heard of — the Dash Smart Shelf — is on sale for $14.99 in any size
- An incredible bundle deal gets you an Echo Dot and a Sengled color smart bulb for just $19.99!
