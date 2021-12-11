10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday

Click to Skip Ad
Maren Estrada
December 11th, 2021 at 8:00 AM
By
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2021 might be long gone, but someone over at Amazon doesn’t seem to realize that. As a result, some of the most phenomenal deals from Black Friday are somehow back this weekend!

With Christmas now just two weeks away, most people have likely finished their holiday shopping. That means it’s time to score a little something for yourself! We rounded up 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals from Amazon that are now available again today. The only issue is that these deals could disappear at any moment.

Check out all the top sales down below. Also, you’ll find even more deals in Amazon’s epic holiday sale, which has thousands of deep discounts.

Saturday’s best deals

The BGR Deals team rounded up 10 particularly amazing deals for you to check out on Saturday. Don’t miss these incredible sales!

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$14.99 Price:$12.99 You Save:$2.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$169.00 Price:$139.99 You Save:$29.01 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.59 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Potensic Elfin 2K Drones with Camera for Adults Kids, FPV RC Foldable Quadcopters with Trajecto… List Price:$59.99 Price:$56.99 You Save:$3.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$45.99 Price:$31.44 You Save:$14.55 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$129.00 You Save:$70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale for home and business | Medium List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit List Price:$54.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$34.99 (64%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

