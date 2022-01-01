10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Head over to Amazon on Saturday and you’ll see something special for the New Year. There are dozens of special deals for Amazon Prime members only. Then on top of that, there are even hundreds and hundreds of deals that anyone can get.
Definitely check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available on January 1st.
Looking for highlights? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The biggest news is definitely the fact that Amazon’s #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount.
#2 best-selling BD Veritor COVID-19 tests are also in stock with a discount, and iHealth COVID-19 test kits are down to just $17.98 for a box with two tests.
Beyond that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are somehow back down to Black Friday’s price of just $179.99. That’s a huge surprise for New Year’s Day!
Want to see everything else we’ve included in Saturday’s deals roundup? Check out our picks for the 10 top deals of the day down below.
- 🚨 Best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a shcoking 38% discount!
- If those tests sell out, BD Veritor COVID-19 tests are in stock and iHealth COVID rapid tests are only $17.98 for a box of two tests
- Also, you might want to stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they’re back in stock
- Want N95 masks instead? Our readers have been flooding Amazon now that Honeywell N95 masks are in stock at such a great price
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $197 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 112,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each
- The Apple Watch SE is down to just $229 if you hurry, but several models are now sold out
- 23andMe DNA tests are somehow still on sale at Black Friday prices
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is back on sale for only $29.99
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that’s about to disappear
- Save big on medicines, vitamins, and supplements for one day only
- Also for one day only, best-selling Govee smart LED lighting products are down to rock-bottom prices starting at just $9.51
