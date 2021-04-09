If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you a serious golfer who has been honing your skills for decades? Or perhaps you’re a golfing newbie who’s just getting into the game. In either case, there’s one universal truth that everyone knows: Actually playing golf is only half the fun — the other half is finding and playing with all the awesome gadgets and other golfing gear out there.

Golf is a massive industry with countless gizmos and other equipment designed to help golfers improve their game. After all, golf is the type of game where everyone has room to improve, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a touring professional. New gear is constantly hitting the market for golfers, and there are often so many options out there that it can be difficult to choose one product over another. If you’re in the market for a new launch monitor, however, your decision just got a whole lot easier. Amazon is offering a huge discount on the professional-grade Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor, dropping it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen! The only bad news is this deal is about to end over the weekend, so you’ll need to move quickly if you want to take advantage.

Some experts say a good launch monitor can make your practice sessions up to 10 times more effective. These high-tech gadgets monitor everything that happens to your ball at the point of impact, giving you so much useful data about your ball flight, launch angle, and more. But anyone who has looked into launch monitors in the past will know that there’s one huge problem with these great devices: A professional-grade launch monitor can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000.

That’s why the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is so incredible — it uses the same sophisticated technology as five-figure machines, but it retails for $500.

“Rapsodo has harnessed the power of your mobile device and combined it with our professional-grade machine learning to create the mobile launch monitor,” Rapsodo says on its Amazon listing. “You will be able to work on your game like never before with professional accuracy for shot distance, ball speed, club speed, launch angle, launch direction, and shot shape. Review your shots and improve your game with video on each shot you take and an active Tracer to track your shot shape. Share videos with your friends when you Bomb a drive or pinpoint an iron. With groundbreaking features like GPS maps to show your shot Scatter on your home range and interactive games, The mobile launch monitor will transform how you play golf. Minimum requirements: iPhone 6s and up, iPad 2017 onward models Recommended: iPhone 7 and up, iPad 2019 onward models (1080p capable front camera).”

Plenty of great golfers swear by the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor, and now is the perfect time to give it a shot if you’ve been on the fence. Head over to Amazon and pick one up between now and April 11th, and you’ll only pay $424.98 instead of $500. That’s a hefty 15% discount, and it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf Indoor and Outdoor Use with GPS Satellite View and Profe… List Price:$499.99 Price:$424.98 You Save:$75.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from Rapsodo’s product listing:

NOW AVAILABLE!! – Can now be used when hitting indoors or into a net on select Apple devices. See below for compatible iPhone and iPad models.

PROFESSIONAL-LEVEL ACCURACY- Distance accuracy is within 2. 5% of Trackman at just 2. 5% of the price

SET UP IN UNDER 30 SECONDS- Simply open the app, connect your device via Bluetooth and start hitting

INSTANT FEEDBACK- The real-time video feedback comes with a SHOT TRACE and DATA OVERLAY making it easier than ever to understand cause and effect. Access your stat history to view AVERAGES, DISPERSION, TRAJECTORY, and STANDARD DEVIATION for each club.

GPS SATELLITE VIEW- Use your phone’s GPS to see where all of your shots land on your actual range or course

OUTDOOR/INDOOR USE – Can be used hitting into a net indoors or outdoors with certain devices (iPhone and iPad models only)

MLM Outdoor mode is currently compatible with these devices: iPhone 6s and up, iPad 2017 onward models

MLM Net feature is currently compatible with these devices: iPhone 8 and up, iPad models Pro (11”) 2nd Gen, iPad Pro (12.9”) 3rd Gen, iPad Pro (12.9”) 4th Gen, and iPad Air 4th Gen

