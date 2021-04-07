If you take a nutritional supplement — whether it’s to add vitamins to your diet or give you a boost in the gym — you’re probably doing so because you want to better yourself and your health in some way. You trust that whatever is inside the bottle or jug is written clearly on the label because you have to know exactly what you’re putting in your body. Unfortunately, sometimes companies fall short of expectations and, in the case of Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a massive recall has to be issued because of something as simple as a labeling error.

In a new recall bulletin posted by the FDA, the Georgia-based company announces the recall of dozens of its shake mix powders in several different flavors because they contain milk, eggs, wheat, soy, or some combination of them. Each of those ingredients is a potential allergen and those with allergies may experience dangerous and even life-threatening reactions if they consume the products without realizing what’s really inside them.

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Inc. of Norcross, GA is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 flavors in a 2 lb jug because it contains undeclared milk, wheat & soy allergens. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85lb jugs and 10 lb bags is also being recalled because it contains undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (milk, eggs, wheat & soy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products come in a range of flavors from vanilla and chocolate to orange creamsicle and cinnamon graham cracker. There are a lot of these flavors so be sure to check the recall bulletin to see if you have any of it in your cupboard.

According to the company, the issue was discovered after the company took a closer look at its packaging. The company claims that it was an “oversight on the label design prior to printing” that left out the warnings about milk, soy, wheat, and eggs. The good news is that the company claims there haven’t been any reports of illness so far.

Consumers who have purchased APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-855-7919 Monday – Friday 9:00 am –7:00 pm EST.

The shake mixes were sold in retail stores across the United States but were also available online and via 3rd party distribution. The company doesn’t offer a guess as to how many bottles or jugs of the mislabeled product are out there but based on the number of product SKUs being recalled it would seem like quite a few.

