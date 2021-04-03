If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The weekend has finally arrived, which means it’s time to sit back, kick up your legs, and relax with a nice soothing roundup of the best daily deals on the web.

Highlights on Saturday’s abridged list include best-selling Gosund mini Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $2.10 each when you clip the coupon and use the promo code SPXNK4C6 at checkout, one of the hottest new camera drones on Amazon for $62.99 instead of $80 thanks to a double discount, Tuff & Co. crystal clear iPhone cases that our reader love so much for just $14.99 instead of $20, Apple’s AirPods Pro for $199 on Amazon for the first time since February, the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K for the same price as the cheaper Fire TV Stick, the wonderfully compact Echo Flex Alexa smart speaker for only $17.49, the first-ever discount on the Echo Show 10 that follows you as you move around, a big one-day sale on popular Coredy robotic vacuums with prices starting at just $138.30, another big one-day sale on Scotts lawn care products (seed, fertilizer, weed killer, and more), and 20% off a Germ Guardian HEPA air filter on Saturday only.

Scroll through all 10 of today’s best bargains below.

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$27.99 Price:$8.39 You Save:$19.60 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6

SIMREX X900 Drone Optical Flow Positioning RC Quadcopter with 1080P HD Camera, Altitude Hold He… List Price:$69.99 Price:$62.99 You Save:$7.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa List Price:$24.99 Price:$17.49 You Save:$7.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) | HD smart display with motion and Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$249.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$40.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 36% off on Coredy Robotic Vacuums Price:$138.30 - $332.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save up to 32% on Scotts lawn care products Price:$8.78 - $159.20 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer, Eliminates Germs, Filters… List Price:$84.99 Price:$67.99 You Save:$17.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

