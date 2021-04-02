YouTube TV added a new feature on Friday that will allow users to find, watch, and buy new movies from YouTube without ever having to leave the app.

YouTube TV is one of the most popular internet TV services on the market, with more than 85 channels, unlimited cloud DVR, and one of the cleanest interfaces of any streaming app. Over the past few years, its price has risen significantly, jumping from $35 a month when it launched in 2017 to $65 a month in 2020.

The addition of new channels has been the driving force behind the ballooning price, as every network wants a cut for joining the growing channel library, but Google has continued to add new features to the service along the way as well. For example, just weeks ago, a new store tab was added to the service’s TV apps, allowing users to buy new channels and bundles for their account without having to sort through a bunch of menus or log in on a browser. On Friday, yet another convenient feature was added to the popular TV service.

In a tweet on Friday, Google announced that YouTube TV subscribers can now find all of their YouTube movie purchases from within the app. I was able to find the new Purchased section in the Library tab on both the TV app and the mobile app, and those purchased movies were also accessible in Recordings & Purchases in the Library tab on the browser client. Anything you’ve ever bought from YouTube will show up in this new section, as will anything synced with your Movies Anywhere account. You can also find these purchases by searching for them.

New feature alert 📣 Head to your YouTube TV app to access and watch ALL of your @YouTube movie purchases – as well as search, view, rent, or buy new titles. It's simple: ✅ Search movies titles by clicking 🔎

OR

✅ Go to Purchased at the bottom left of your Library Enjoy! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1NFj2pip7y — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) April 1, 2021

If you haven’t bought anything from YouTube and you’re wondering what good this feature will do you, don’t worry — there’s more. In addition to letting you watch all the movies you’ve previously purchased, YouTube TV will now let you make purchases from within the app. If you search for a movie, like, say, The Incredibles on YouTube TV, you’ll see the listing for that movie, and from the listing, you can rent or buy it from YouTube Movies. You can start watching the movie right away or leave it in your library to watch whenever you want down the road.

Slowly but surely, Google is turning YouTube TV into a one-stop-shop for streaming content. The goal here seems to be to emulate the success that Apple has had with Apple TV and the ecosystem it created. If you want to watch a show on Netflix, play a game on Apple Arcade, or buy a movie on iTunes, you can do all of that with a few taps on your Apple TV Remote. Google wants to do the same by integrating purchases into YouTube TV.

