Whether you’re getting ready to move, you just moved into a new home, or you’re just tired of looking at that little hole in the wall where your ex’s photo used to hang, repairing holes in drywall can be a daunting task for many people. Even if the hole is tiny from a nail or a screw, most people out there simply don’t have any experience with repairs like that. Instead, you rely on a painter or a handyman/woman to take care of it for you, and that’s fine if it’s the route you choose to take. That said, paying someone else to handle your home repairs can get pretty pricey, even if it’s something small like patching a nail hole and then painting.

Instead of potentially paying someone over $100 to fill a few small holes in one room, what if you could pay $6 to patch up every single nail hole and screw hole in your entire house? Meet the 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair All in One Applicator Tool, which recently went viral on TikTok and is currently on sale for just $5.98 at Amazon.

TikTok user Renaenaa recently posted a video that now has millions and millions of views as well as more than 1.4 million likes. Needless to say, that’s about as viral as it gets. The video showcases a wonderfully simple product that lets pretty much anyone repair small holes in their drywall in a matter of minutes. Check out the TikTok below to see how easy it is to use the 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair All in One Applicator Tool.

As you can see, it really doesn’t get any easier than that. In fact, there are only three steps to using the Small Hole Repair Tool and then two other steps that are just as simple.

First, take a hammer and lightly tap the hole so that any protruding bits of drywall are pushed into the hole. Next, squeeze a tiny amount of the spackling compound into the hole. Now flip the tool around and use the flattened edge to softly scrape the wall, thus flattening out the spackle. Now, wait a short while for it to dry, and use the sander that’s built right into the cap to sand down the spackle a bit. Lastly, all you have to do is tap a paintbrush to the wall a few times and you’re done!

The 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair All in One Applicator Tool truly is brilliant, and everyone should have one on hand in their house or apartment at all times. This is the kind of tool that’s always going to coming in handy — and it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $5.98!

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

Makes repairs 3x faster than traditional vinyl spackling

Quick and easy repair for nicks and nail holes

For hole repairs up to 3 Inch in diameter

Primer enhanced spackling compound for great hiding power

Resists flashing of paint

No shrinking, cracking, or sagging

Lightweight spackle compound

Professional-looking results

For interior use or exterior when finished with exterior paint or sealer

Firmly holds nails and screws after repair

