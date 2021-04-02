If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re new to the air fryer scene or if you’re currently wondering whether or not you should jump on the bandwagon, we’re here to tell you that air fryers are awesome. These simple gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, but there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. As much as people love these devices, they often have trouble finding new recipes to help keep things fresh.

We’re all guilty of it at some point… you find a few recipes you like and you just keep using them over and over without bothering to find anything new. Some people also use their air fryers to reheat food, which is very smart. Even still though, you’re definitely not getting the most out of your favorite kitchen appliance.

Well, we have some fantastic news: that’s all going to change starting right now. We’ll show you five different air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with, and they’ll provide you with hundreds and hundreds of delicious recipes to whip up in your favorite kitchen appliance.

There are pretty much three different types of people when it comes to air fryers. People in the first group have air fryers and they love them. People in the second group have air fryers and want to love them, but they’re not sure where to start to find great air fryer recipes. And people in the third group have no clue what all the fuss is all about because they’ve never used an air fryer before. No matter where you fall on the air fryer spectrum, there’s one thing you need to know: A great air fryer cookbook is a must.

These kitchen gadgets are so great because they make it quick and easy to cook up deliciously crispy food without all the oil you would have to dump into a deep fryer or skillet. That means the resulting recipe is so much healthier than it would be with traditional frying — but it still tastes great! The problem for so many people is that they don’t know where to start. Then for other people, the problem is that they fall into a rut so they just keep making the same handful of air fryer recipes over and over again.

The bottom line is that a high-quality air fryer cookbook is definitely essential.

Scroll down to check out our top 5 favorite air fryer cookbooks — we’ve including links to the printed versions and to Amazon’s Kindle eBook versions that so many people prefer. Remember, Kindle books work in the Kindle app on any computer, iPhone, iPad, or Android device, not just on Kindle eBook readers.

Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users

Lots of Poultry, Beef, and Pork air fryer recipes

Quick Snacks and Side Dishes

Vegetables and Vegetarian air fryer recipes

Great variety of Breakfast & Lunch recipes

The Most-Wanted healthy air fryer recipes for Sweets & Desserts

The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Gina Homolka comes the must-have air fryer cookbook, featuring 75 quick and easy recipes that deliver on Skinnytaste’s signature “light on calories, big on flavor” promise.

The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook: Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with Your Air Fryer

Air fryer basics―Learn all about cooking temperatures, oil options, maintenance tips, and how to choose the best machine for you.

Convenient labels―This air fryer recipe book makes it easy to pick the perfect meal with labels that let you know whether dishes are fast, family favorites, vegetarian, and more.

Recipes for everyone―Choose from a wide range of vegetarian, meat, fish, and poultry meals in this comprehensive cookbook for air fryer enthusiasts new and old.

The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners 2020

800 budget friendly recipes: cut expensive and hard to find ingredients.

Affordable ingredients: save money cooking budget friendly recipes.

Easy to find ingredients: cook ingredients easily food at your local grocery store .

Nutritional information: keep track of your daily calories.

Servings: cook the right amount of food for your diet.

Cooking times: save time in the kitchen.

Highly rated recipes: enjoy only the most popular hand selected recipes.

Keto Air Fryer: 100+ Delicious Low-Carb Recipes to Heal Your Body & Help You Lose Weight

Air fryers have become extremely popular in the last few years due to their ease of use, their speed, and the healthier foods they produce. Tired of waiting for your oven to heat up (not to mention your house, especially in summer)? What about soggy leftovers after reheating in the microwave? The air fryer has you covered! Almost any deep-fried or oven-baked dish can be made in an air fryer. Preparing your favorite keto dishes in record time with little cleanup has never been easier. Maria shows you how to do it all seamlessly, step by step. She gives you her best tips and tricks for success on the keto diet and offers up a wide variety of delicious dishes, from air fryer classics like onion rings and chicken wings to unexpected additions like cookies and even omelets. Keto Air Fryer will help you make quick and delicious meals, save time in the kitchen, and enjoy the family!

