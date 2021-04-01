Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal is considering pulling its movies from HBO Max and Netflix to make them all exclusive to Peacock in the coming months. Now that every major brand has its own streaming platform, it is going to be harder and harder to find any cross-pollination between services, which is why it’s always worth pointing out when a major film franchise pops up on one of them.

On Thursday afternoon, Fox sent out an email alert to let us know that The Hunger Games and all three of its sequels will be streaming free on the company’s recently-acquired streaming service Tubi for the entire month of April and into May. If you want to watch Jennifer Lawrence fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic society for eight to nine hours, all you have to do is visit the site and start streaming — no account required.

Here are links to all four Hunger Games movies, as well as a synopsis for each to give you an idea of the plot:

The Hunger Games : In what was once North America, the Capitol of Panem maintains its hold on its 12 districts by forcing them each to select a boy and a girl, called Tributes, to compete in a nationally televised event called the Hunger Games. Every citizen must watch as the youths fight to the death until only one remains. District 12 Tribute Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) has little to rely on, other than her hunting skills and sharp instincts, in an arena where she must weigh survival against love.

: In what was once North America, the Capitol of Panem maintains its hold on its 12 districts by forcing them each to select a boy and a girl, called Tributes, to compete in a nationally televised event called the Hunger Games. Every citizen must watch as the youths fight to the death until only one remains. District 12 Tribute Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) has little to rely on, other than her hunting skills and sharp instincts, in an arena where she must weigh survival against love. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire : After arriving safely home from their unprecedented victory in the 74th Annual Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) discover that they must do a quick turnaround and begin a Victors Tour. As she and Peeta travel throughout the districts, Katniss senses a rebellion is stirring. However, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) proves that he is still very much in control when word comes of a cruel change in the rules for the upcoming 75th Hunger Games.

: After arriving safely home from their unprecedented victory in the 74th Annual Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) discover that they must do a quick turnaround and begin a Victors Tour. As she and Peeta travel throughout the districts, Katniss senses a rebellion is stirring. However, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) proves that he is still very much in control when word comes of a cruel change in the rules for the upcoming 75th Hunger Games. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 : Following her rescue from the devastating Quarter Quell, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) awakes in the complex beneath the supposedly destroyed District 13. Her home, District 12, has been reduced to rubble, and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is now the brainwashed captive of President Snow (Donald Sutherland). At the same time, Katniss also learns about a secret rebellion spreading throughout all of Panem — a rebellion that will place her at the center of a plot to turn the tables on Snow.

: Following her rescue from the devastating Quarter Quell, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) awakes in the complex beneath the supposedly destroyed District 13. Her home, District 12, has been reduced to rubble, and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is now the brainwashed captive of President Snow (Donald Sutherland). At the same time, Katniss also learns about a secret rebellion spreading throughout all of Panem — a rebellion that will place her at the center of a plot to turn the tables on Snow. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2: Realizing the stakes are no longer just for survival, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) teams up with her closest friends, including Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), Gale (Liam Hemsworth) and Finnick for the ultimate mission. Together, they leave District 13 to liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem and assassinate President Snow, who’s obsessed with destroying Katniss. What lies ahead are mortal traps, dangerous enemies and moral choices that will ultimately determine the future of millions.

Keep in mind, these movies will only be available on Tubi from April 1st through May 8th, 2021. If you want to know more about Tubi, check out the rest of the additions coming to the service in April.

