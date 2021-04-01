If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some camera drones that are meant for fun and others are mainly for professional use, but they often have one thing in common: Quadcopters can be quite expensive. There are plenty of affordable options out there though, and today we’re highlighting one deal in particular that you should definitely check out.

The Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone is an awesome compact camera drone that retails for $80. Today, you can one from Amazon for just $59.99 thanks to a special double discount.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this nonstick frying pan – today it’s only $14! List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Are you a professional filmmaker? Or perhaps you’re a hobbyist who just enjoyed flying drones from time to time. In either case, RC quadcopter drones are awesome — especially when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras that can record video or stream crystal clear video back to your phone while you fly. They’re awesome tools for filming aerial footage and they’re just as good if you just want to stream the sights to your phone as you soar through the air.

However, it should go without saying that professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras and gimbals can be very expensive.

Hefty price tags used to be prohibitive for lots of people who didn’t have a true professional need for a camera drone, but now there are so many options out there for hobbyists, too. What’s more, Amazon often runs sales that make awesome drones like the popular Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone much more affordable than you might think.

The Elfin Mini is a tiny quadcopter that packs some big performance, and it checks all the boxes you might want to check if you’re looking to have a blast with a recreational camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, but it’s also not going to cost you a fortune. Instead, the reasonable $80 retail price gets you a drone that folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone when it’s not in use. How cool is that?! And despite its diminutive size, it’s worth noting that the Elfin Mini still packs a 2K camera and a battery big enough for 20 minutes of flight.

Potensic’s $80 price tag on Amazon is more than fair if you ask us, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a $10 coupon you can clip on the product page, and then you can score another discount by using the promo code ELFIN001 at checkout. That brings the total discount to $20, slashing the final price to just $59.99!

It’s important to note that while this deal is scheduled to be available until April 8, Potensic told us that there is only a limited amount of inventory available. We expect this sale to sell out pretty quickly, so hurry up and grab one while you can.

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ELFIN001

Here are more key details from Amazon’s product listing:

[2K CAMERA & FPV FUNCTION]: – Build-in a high-quality image processor with FPV real-time transmission function, this Potensic Elfin drone enables you to shoot incredible 2K photos and see the real-time first-person-view on the App. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease. Note: all the photos and video clips are automatically saved to your phone, the Micro SD card is not required.

[20MIN LONG & SAFETY FLYING]: -Come with 2 battery aims to extend your exciting moment to 20mins in total. Protective Propeller Guards to ensure a safe flight. High-quality ABS material to free your worries of a sudden shock or drop. Best choice with enough fun for beginners.

[USER-FRIENDLY FOR BEGINNER]: – A new, intuitive, and safe piloting app with an ergonomic remote control, makes it easy for beginners to handle the flight. Also comes with a detailed manual that provides accurate instructions about the function and usage of this 2K drone. Even the new pilots can easily take off with the function “one key takeoff/landing”. Nice gift for adult beginners and kids.

[ENJOY MORE FUN ON APP]: -Multiple function compact in the exclusive App “Potensic Toy”, such as Gestures Control, Trajectory Flight, Gravity Sensor Control, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, One Key Takeoff/Landing, and Three-Speed Adjustment. Come and get 2 to compete with your brothers or friends.

[FOLDABLE DESIGN WITH CARRYING BAG]: -With its carbon frame and 95g lightweight, the Potensic Elfin drone takes less than 3 seconds to unfold. It’s so compact and lightweight that you can easily carry it around in a bag and take it everywhere. Also, this 2K drone is equipped with custom storage spaces to accommodate your drone’s accessories. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the carrying bag also provides effective protection for your flying companion.

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ELFIN001

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.