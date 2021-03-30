Every year around this time, I strongly consider switching my personal phone plan from Verizon to T-Mobile for one reason and one reason only: Free baseball. For the past several years, T-Mobile has been giving away a free year of service to MLB.TV as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays program, and with the Major League Baseball season back in full swing in 2021, the promotion has returned for T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

The free MLB.TV promotion began on Tuesday, March 30th and T-Mobile customers can claim the reward from now through Tuesday, April 6th at 4:59 a.m. ET. In order to claim your free offer for the 2021 season, head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS, Android), log in with your phone number, click on the offer, then save and redeem. Once you’ve redeemed the offer, you will need to either log in to your MLB.com account or create one.

Last year, the MLB season was delayed by several months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first pitch wasn’t thrown until July 23rd, and each team only played 60 games before the playoffs began. While there might be interruptions along the way, Opening Day 2021 is scheduled for April 1st, and teams are expected to return to a 162-game regular season. In other words, you’re getting a lot more bang for your buck in 2021.

Also, as noted above, this is the first time that Metro by T-Mobile subscribers will be able to participate. Here is what Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile, had to say about the promotion:

We are working to bring more value to our customers every day and bringing T-Mobile Tuesdays to Metro by T-Mobile customers is something to celebrate! What better way to kick things off than by bringing back one of our most popular partners? MLB.TV is just one of the epic perks we give our customers to say thank you, and we’ve delivered over $1 BILLION in free stuff and exclusive offers — that’s how much we appreciate our customers and we won’t stop!

If you’ve never subscribed to MLB.TV before, there are a few things you should know before you start watching. First of all, there are blackouts within the service, so while that should not stop you from getting it free of charge, you might want to head to this page and enter your ZIP code to see which teams you won’t be able to watch on the service. For example, living in New York City, I wouldn’t be able to watch any Mets or Yankees games.

As for teams you can watch, MLB.TV offers live and on-demand games in HD with DVR controls. You can also listen to audio broadcasts from all 30 teams with an included subscription to MLB Audio.

