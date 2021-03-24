If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one type of lesser-known gadget that our readers absolutely love, it’s Depstech’s various wireless borescope cameras that let your smartphone see inside almost anything. As a matter of fact, these awesome little cameras are best-sellers among the BGR Deals audience pretty much every single time they go on sale. Each different model offers great features and nifty add-ons, and you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. This week, Amazon is offering deep discounts on three different models.

How good are this week’s deals, you ask? Prices somehow start at just $28.85 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope, and that’s within a few cents of this borescope’s all-time low price!

The Depstech WF010 Borescope is a wildly popular “snake camera” that connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside pretty much anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF010 beams live video back to your phone. You can record video or capture still photos if you want, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces.

It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was a best-seller ahead of the holidays last year when the price dropped to just $28.79 for Black Friday. Now, you can get this perennial best-selling for just 6¢ more than it cost on Black Friday.

As we mentioned earlier, there are two other Depstech borescope deals running right now at Amazon, and these two deals are on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, these two models have their own displays built right in. The $100 Depstech DS450 Borescope is down to just $69.99 when you clip the 30% coupon on the Amazon page, and it’s the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display. If you’re willing to spend a little bit more, however, you can pick up a top-of-the-line Depstech DS500 Borescope for just $99.19. This model normally sells for $170, so that’s a crazy deal!

All three of these sales are scheduled to end on March 28, but there’s a good chance they’ll sell out even sooner than that.

This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Armed with 11.5ft bendable semi-rigid Snake cable can extend to all corner of your house. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.

HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720, 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080.

[1080P Dual Lens]: The dual-lens endoscope can inspect the range of 80° in front and its side with the ergonomics design, allowing you to observe the pipeline inner situation more conveniently.

[Updated 4.5in IPS Screen]: This hand-held borescope is ready to use after powering on, displaying the real-time image directly on its 4.5-inch color screen; 3300mAh large capacity provides 5 hours continuous work.

[Torch Light & 7 Adjustable Lights]: Featuring with 7 adjustable LED lights on the camera tip, this inspection camera helps you see clearly even when inspecting in a dark place. Behind the endoscope, there is a built-in torchlight for inspecting at night.

☛ Upgraded 5″ IPS Screen ☚: This endoscope is equipped with an upgraded 5 inch IPS screen which is more energy-saving than others. It makes inspection quicker and easier to take pictures & record video. Plug and Play. No need to use your smartphone to connect the Hotspot or download any driver software.

☛ 1080P HD Dual Lens ☚: An additional high-definition camera is built into the side of the main camera to help detect the side of the pipe. Long press to switch the main/side camera, allowing you to get a wider field of view. Easy to get start. All buttons are transparent and easy to operate even in dark environments. No mirror is needed. This dual-lens inspection camera is a must-have inspection tool!

☛ IP67 Waterproof Borescope ☚ : DEPSTECH snake camera is only 7.9 mm in diameter, freely access to lots of narrow places. And the industrial endoscope lens is water-resistant. The camera probe and 16.5ft semi-rigid cable balance flexibility and rigidity for operating. It comes with a magnetic tip and a hook to help pick up object drop in a drain pipe or hard to reach space.

