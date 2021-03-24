If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you’ll find so many best-selling items back in stock and back on sale with deep discounts. From the best-selling bed pillows on Amazon’s whole site and an awesome Dash waffle maker for just $9.99 to 31% off a top-selling mattress topper and memory foam mattresses starting at just $40, there’s so much for bargain hunters to look forward to right now. And no, that wasn’t a typo… you can actually get a memory foam mattress for just $40!



There’s plenty more happening right now over at Amazon. Our readers have been loading up on all those must-have essentials, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro under $200, a best-selling $100 Tomzon D25 4K camera drone for just $59.99 when you check out with the coupon code TOMZOND25, and best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each.

Now, in addition to those deals that are available to everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you should definitely check out this hard-to-find page on Amazon: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime members, and it’s updated constantly with new bargains and discounts. There are always dozens or even more than 100 great sales buried in this hidden section of Amazon, and we’ve picked 10 great ones today that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

ORIA 142-in-1 Screwdriver Set

【Various Screwdriver Bits】: ORIA 142 PCS precision screwdriver set includes 120 screwdriver bits with Phillips, pentalobe, Torx, hex, slotted, triangle, square, and other sizes, which can meet the needs of most maintenance tools in daily life.

【Magnetic Pad and Magnetizer】 This screwdriver set has a magnetic pad, which is used to retain small bits, screws, and other small accessories to avoid losing bits. In addition, a magnetizer with strong magnetism can enhance or eliminate the magnetism of the screwdriver bits.

ORIA Screwdriver Set, Magnetic Repair Tools, 142 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit with 120 Screwd… List Price:$21.99 Price:$18.21

ORIA 86-in-1 Screwdriver Set

✔【86 in 1 Screwdriver Set】ORIA precision screwdriver set comes with 56 precision bits and 30 tool accessories that includes opening tools, utility knife, tweezers, anti-static wrist strap, SIM card ejector pin and suction cup, magnetizer and other more, which are satisfied with daily tool repair and disassembly.

✔【Magnetic】 This screwdriver set comes with a magnetizer to increase or eliminate the magnetism of the screwdriver bits. The bottom end of the handle is ergonomic that can be hold the bit tightly.

ORIA 86 PCS Precision Screwdriver Set, Electronic Repair Tool Kit, Blue List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.83

LUKASUMI LED Outdoor String Lights

❥Dimensions: The led string light contains 15(+1) clear bulbs. The distance between the bulbs is about 3 feet and the lead length is 6.5 feet (both ends), Total Length 52 feet. Bulb: 4.52 inches high and 1.7 inches in diameter.

❥Plastic bulbs：Durable and impact resistant plastic bulbs is needed by outdoor festoon lights.The shatterproof and waterproof plastic bulbs won’t break or smash easily if dropped, stepped on or are placed in an outdoor environment.

LUKASUMI LED Outdoor String Lights, 52 Ft Patio Lights Hanging for Garden Backyard Porch Lighti… List Price:$36.99 Price:$29.63

Kurdene Wireless Earbuds

【Bluetooth 5.0 & One-Step Pairing 】The latest Bluetooth 5.0 with TWS technology on both bluetooth earbuds, provides faster pairing, stable connection and signal transmission (50ft no-obstacle range). Only need to take out two earbuds or any single earbud after you open Bluetooth function, they will open and connect automatically. Powerful Bluetooth 5.0 chip that perfectly matches tablets, laptops and Android smartphones!

【Reality Sound & Long Battery Life】Kurdene bluetooth headphones Equipped the latest moving-coil Horn loudspeaker with bigger dynamic driver, it has Hi-Fi sound quality, Deep bass and 3D surround stereo, feel like you are listening the concert on the scene, providing a reality sound for you. Single charging can maintain earbuds working 6 hours. The Charging Case provides 4 times charging for earbuds, totally 30 hours working time. You could charge your earbuds whenever and wherever you want.

Kurdene Wireless Earbuds,Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case Bass Sounds IPX8 Waterproof Sport… List Price:$22.99 Price:$20.69

GTIDEA Fake Vines

Pay attention arrive include 12 stems faux hanging vines,each total length approx 83″ with 80pcs green leaves

Silk green leaves, plastic stems , fresh color, poisonless, harmless, no watering needed and easy clean

Artificial hang green leaves hanging down to offer a great naturalistic look with jungle room theme decorative

GTIDEA Fake Vines, 12 Pack 84 Feet Artificial Hanging Plants Silk Green Leaf Garlands Home Offi… List Price:$14.98 Price:$12.48

OFFIDIX Faux Plants

Those green branches were designed independently which could be striked any pose&styles.When you receive the artificial plants, please comb the branches and leaves to achieve the best shape.

Material: Plastic(PE) Leaf, comes with white plastic pots,strong and durable. Lifelike potted plants are easy to clean and care. Thanks to made from advanced PE materials, these artificial topiaries are more lifelike than others in the market.

OFFIDIX Faux Plants Mini Potted Plastic Fake Green Plant Artificial Plants Aloe with White Squa… List Price:$12.66 Price:$11.39

Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Fitted Sheets

SUPERIOR QUALITY 1 PIECE FITTED SHEET provided by using specially compacted yarns made from 100% Long Staple Cotton. The Long Staple Cotton Sateen Fitted Sheet are Sweat Wicking and Temperature Balancing to keep you cool during summer and warm during winters. These Quality Fitted Sheets are distinctively Soft, Durable and lightweight. The special color range is selected in such away that it will look good with almost any color of Duvet Covers.

PERFECT FITTED SHEETS: Cotton Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet Queen Size with specially patented stitching pattern using thick high quality all around elastic are tight fitting. Fully Elasticized 1pc fitted sheet with deep pockets: 60” x 80” + 15”. They fit mattresses from 8” to 15” thick.

400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Fitted Sheets Grey 1pc, 100% Long Staple Cotton Soft Satin Fitted… Price:$25.59

Sanjicha Extra-Long Solar String Lights

【2021 New Upgraded Solar String Lights Outdoor】: Super Bright 2-Pack Each 72ft 200 LEDs String Lights with Upgraded LED Bulbs, Higher Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mAh ), IP65 Waterproof Performance.

【Widely Used Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative】: This starbright solar lights is a great choice for Ramadan Decorations, Patio, Garden, Yard, Porch, Roof, Tree, Wedding, Party, Fence, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping center etc.

Extra-Long Solar String Lights Outdoor, 2-Pack Each 72FT 200 LED Super Bright Solar Lights Outd… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99

SANSI 5W UV LED Black Light Bulb

💡Efficient Lighting: 5W UV black light (25,000 hours of long life, high power efficiency), 180° beam angle, covering a painting room and party spot

💡Safe for Use: Designed with 320-400 nm color wavelengths, it is used to illuminate only UV objects without affecting any surrounding area. Safe for eyes and human skin.

💡Fluorescent Reactive: Ideal for illuminating most reactive pigments, paints and dyes with black light. Especially with neon-colored objects, the black lights work super cool for up body paint and other visible fluorescent materials.

SANSI 5W UV LED Black Light Bulb, UVA Level 320-400nm Light, Ultra Violet LED, Glow in The Dark… List Price:$19.89 Price:$16.11

CTYBB Wireless Car Charger

⚡【How it enable fast charging?】 The CTYBB Car Wireless Charger Mount is Qi-certified. Built-in responsive smart chip which can intelligently identify wireless fast charging device and selects optimal charging power performances. Note: Fast charging requires QC3.0 car charger, and we take this into account, so we configure QC3.0 fast car charge directly for you. Dual usb adapter enable fast charge two devices simultaneously, it works for all USB-powered devices. Certified by safety certification.

【One-button Auto Clamping Technology】The CTYBB Qi Wireless Car Charger is built-in advanced sensor which allows one hand operation. Just place your phone in the phone holder and the wireless charger mount automatic clamping and keep the phone begins charging. One-button to release is also easy. One touch of the buttons on the mount’s sides releases the phone without unplug the device. PS: Five minutes after the car is turned off, it can also be operated with one button without power.

Wireless Car Charger, CTYBB Qi Auto-Clamping Air Vent Dashboard Car Phone Holder & QC3.0 Car Ch… List Price:$32.99 Price:$29.69

