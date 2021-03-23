If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of our longtime readers will be familiar with the brand Nanch. As a matter of fact, it’s not just our readers who have become familiar with this great brand over the past few years. Nanch has become synonymous with high-quality multi-piece toolsets that feature surprisingly good construction at prices so low that they’re often difficult to believe. Specifically, This company’s screwdriver sets have helped to unclutter thousands upon thousands of our readers’ toolboxes over the years.

Every new product that Nanch releases finds new ways to improve upon the prior generation and such is the case with the latest Nanch H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set. The previous model is still among the best screwdriver sets we’ve ever tested, and yet the updated version is somehow even better.

The hot new Nanch H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set features an even better design than the model it replaces, and the construction is still just as solid as it was before. The bits are made of S2 steel with a hardness rating of HRC 58-62, plus they have a special treatment that helps prevent rusting in case they get wet. And since this precision driver set works with so many different types of tiny screws, all the bits are magnetized so you don’t have to worry about dropping or losing anything.

This new model is so good that it already has over 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon! The refreshed handle design fits comfortably in your palm and the end swivels smoothly for effortless turning. When it comes to working with anything that has small screws like smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, and even things around your house that aren’t gadgets like cabinet handles and drawer pulls, this could very well be the only screwdriver set you’ll ever need.

Nanch’s H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set is already a bargain at $27.49, but a nice big 20% discount on Amazon cuts that price to just $21.99. At that price, you really can’t go wrong.

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon product page:

2-year-warranty of screwdriver: We use solid materials and solid engineering so our products will last a long time — for years, not those cheaply made tools.

High Hardness Performance Screwdriver Bits: 22 magnetic screwdriver bits (weakness magnetic to protect your electronics) made from alloy S2 steel, HRC 58-62, anti-rust treatment and hardness heated treatment finished.

Ergonomic Elegance Screwdriver: full metal screwdriver with an anti-slip area & smoothly swivel top provides the best feeling in your hand.

Multi-function: mini screwdriver tool kit to repair electronics, laptops, phones, computers, watches, eyeglasses, smartphones, toys, MacBooks, game consoles, and more.

Patent Design Screwdriver: professional screwdriver with build-in telescopic rod for longer slender reach, 207.5mm L with the extension shaft.

