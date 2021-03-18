If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gyms across the country took a huge hit in 2020 and it may still be several years before some gyms fully recover. As much as I love going to the gym and as much as I’m rooting for small independent gym owners, there’s no way I’m going back to the gym anytime soon. Interactive fitness apps are more than enough to motivate me, and they’re typically much less expensive than a gym membership. On top of that, I’ve spent the past year building a home gym with all the exercise machines I need.

No, I didn’t spend thousands and thousands of dollars building my home gym. Believe it or not, the figure is actually in the hundreds. How did I pull it off? Simple: Amazon is packed full of well-reviewed home gym gear that costs so much less than you think. Did you know you can get a really good flywheel-style exercise bike for just $168? How about a best-selling mechanical treadmill for only $129? You won’t believe the kind of value you can at Amazon if you know where to look. And lucky for you, we’re going to show you exactly where to look.



Skipping the gym doesn’t have to mean skipping workouts. If you think you can’t afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get your own gear and watch it pay for itself in no time? We gave you two great examples above, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Other hot home gym deals on Amazon right now include a foldable exercise bike for $162, an electric treadmill with hundreds of 5-star ratings for $249.99, and an elliptical trainer for just $149!

There are so many great deals available right now in Amazon’s exercise and fitness section, and you’ll find five particularly impressive and affordable options down below.

Dkeli Exercise Bike

✅【Durable & Safe】The spin bike made of heavy-duty frame, equipped with a triangular frame, 22lbs flywheel, can hold up to 300lbs weight. And the exercise bike with adjustable anti-skid cage pedals and a push-down emergency brake design can create a safe riding condition.

✅【With Digital Monitor & Water kettle】The date monitor on exercise bike tracks your time, distance, scanning, speed, burning calories. The water kettle is convenient for you to replenish moisture in time, making it easier to keep exercising. This indoor cycling bike is the best way to work out your muscles / lose weight / enhance heart /lung function. Don’t hesitate to buy it.

✅【Adjustable Resistance】Our exercise bike has a resistance system. We can adjust different resistance by turning the resistance knob in the middle of the cycling bike so that you can feel different training difficulties, and provide you with a real and real road.

Exercise Bike Recumbent Cycle Bike Trainer Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary with LCD Display and… Price:$167.88

ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill

Steel Frame with powder-coated finish, Wide side rails for safety

Oversized belt rollers provide a very smooth and consistent walking experience

Incline adjustments feature quick and easy 2 position incline levels of 6 and 10 degrees

Longer handles with foam grips provide for walking security and loss of balance

ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill with 2 Level Incline and Twin Flywheels Price:$129.00

Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill

AUTOMATIC/MANUAL SPEED SETTINGS: Quickly switch between six preset speeds (0.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 mph), or adjust with the -/+ buttons for more options (max speed 7.5 mph)

3 PRESET WORKOUTS: Choose between Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced modes to find your perfect workout-use the safety key to cancel your workout if you’re tired!

DIGITAL DISPLAY: Track distance, speed, time, and calorie counts on the screen, while the handles have speed settings, start/stop buttons, and heart rate sensors

Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill, Motorized Fitness Exercise Machine for Ho… List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%)

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer

RESISTANCE: Easily adjust the intensity of your workout with the twist of the precise micro-controller equipped with 8 levels of magnetic resistance.

DIGITAL MONITOR WITH PULSE: Follow along with your workout progress on the digital monitor that displays your time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer with 8 Level Resistance and Dig… List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.17 You Save:$29.83 (17%)

MaxKare Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

【3-IN-1 EXERCISE BIKE with TENSION ROPE】You can convert (turning knob) the stationary bike to upright form which gives you a high-intensity exercise to challenge yourself. Recumbent or semi-recurrent brings you a less strenuous workout. The arm tension resistance bands come with exercise bike stationary, you can train arm muscles and upper body in order to to achieve a balanced and scientific full-body training

【8 LEVELS ADJUSTABLE MAGNETIC RESISTANCE】This magnetic exercise bike is compatible with different workout strengths for not only different aged groups from beginner to professional and different but also different stages of your exercise(warm-up to strenuous training) due to 8 levels of magnetic resistance adjustment. The magnetic wheel differs from a traditional chain wheel, so this exercise bike ensures a smooth and quiet riding experience. Do not worry about your baby waking up!

【LCD DISPLAY & PHONE HOLDER】MaxKare exercise cycle includes phone/Pad mount, you can enjoy favorite entertainment while cycling. Pulse track your heart rate and the digital LCD monitor display the fitness data including the heart rate, time, speed, distance cycled and calories burned clearly. Hence you know if your current amount of exercise is suitable for your health.

Exercise Bike Stationary Bike Foldable Magnetic Upright Recumbent Portable Fitness Cycle with… List Price:$171.99 Price:$161.99 You Save:$10.00 (6%)

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.