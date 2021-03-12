If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It should go without saying that the Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular, but Google gave us a big reminder of just how popular it is when the company named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift last year. Now, Amazon is running a huge deal on Apple’s newest watch models — and additional discounts up to $80 were just added to the sale. Believe it or not, that means you can actually pick up some Apple Watch SKUs for less right now than you could have during Amazon’s big Black Friday sale last year!

Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 models are also on sale today with prices starting at just $169. Long story short, now is the perfect time to pick up a new Apple Watch no matter which model you have your eye on.

Take a look at the “for the techie” section in Google’s top trending products from ahead of the holidays last year and you’ll see all the gadgets and gizmos everyone bought ahead of Christmas and Chanukah in 2020. It should be no surprise that the Apple Watch S6 is in the #2 slot. The newest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple’s smartwatch and makes it even better. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes a built-in pulse oximeter feature, which is obviously a very timely addition to Apple’s top wearable. Amazon has been running a big sale for a while, offering great discounts on so many Apple Watch Series 6 SKUs. Now, several additional discounts have been added to the sale!

BGR Deals readers found so many great Apple deals ahead of the holidays, and it might surprise you to learn that a few of them are still available right now at Amazon. AirPods Pro are back on sale again and you’ll find great prices on both AirPods 2 models as well. You can also find deals like rare discounts on Apple’s brand new M1 MacBook Pro, which is up to $100 off! But what you really should check out is the sale that slashes up to $80 off the best-selling Apple Watch Series 6, plus you can find discounts on other popular Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Series 6 is currently down to the lowest prices we’ve seen so far this year depending on which colorway and band you choose. You’ll also save money on upgraded models that also support cellular connectivity. Or, if you want the lower-cost Apple Watch SE, there are several deals available on that model as well. And finally, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at just $169 instead of $199 if you want to spend as little as possible on your new Apple wearable.

New Apple Watch Series 6

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New Apple Watch SE

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

Apple Watch Series 3

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

