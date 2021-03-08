Even though the coronavirus infection rate has dropped dramatically over the past few weeks, experts say it’s important not to get complacent about following established coronavirus safety protocols. So while the end of the pandemic is arguably within sight, we’re still a long way away from a time where we can stop wearing masks and ignore social distancing guidelines.

With the coronavirus pandemic still very much an ongoing concern, Dr. Fauci during an interview earlier this year said that buying a HEPA filter can help prevent the coronavirus from spreading inside the home. Fauci’s recommendation is certainly worth taking seriously because indoor gatherings have been shown to be disproportionately responsible for coronavirus outbreaks. This is largely due to the fact that the coronavirus can spread more readily in confined areas with extremely poor air circulation.

Today's Top Deal FINALLY - Amazon has 6-layer KN95 masks made in the USA! Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Fauci also suggests that large event spaces like theaters should invest in industrial-sized HEPA filters to improve overall circulation and lower the risk of COVID transmission.

“The other thing, and I’m making a suggestion,” Fauci said, “but one of the things that you should consider, is you know there are these HEPA filters that they have in the planes which makes the airline industry safe.”

“I think good airflow and HEPA filters can work,” Fauci added. “It’s not a big deal to make investments in some industrial-sized HEPA filters for theaters. I bought a couple for my own house, you know it was like $49 on Amazon. You know it wasn’t a big deal.”

Notably, both the CDC and Fauci have been harping on maintaining proper air circulation for months.

“We need to pay a little bit more attention now to the recirculation of air indoors,” Fauci said during an interview with JAMA last summer, “which tells you that mask-wearing indoors when you’re in a situation like that is something that is as important as wearing masks when you’re outside dealing with individuals who you don’t know where they came from or who they are.”

Fauci’s recommendation is definitely worth following given that contact tracing data from New York last year found that nearly 75% of new coronavirus infections came from household gatherings.

Additionally, the CDC recently issued a press release stating that poor air circulation was the culprit behind COVID outbreaks at gyms in Chicago and Honolulu that saw dozens of people contract the virus. The CDC, in turn, recommended that gyms invest in quality ventilation systems.

The CDC writes:

To reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission in fitness facilities, attendees should wear a mask, including during high-intensity activities when ≥6 ft apart. In addition, facilities should enforce physical distancing, improve ventilation, and encourage attendees to isolate after symptom onset or receiving a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result and to quarantine after a potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and while awaiting test results. Exercising outdoors or virtually could further reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission risk.

If people maintain COVID safety practices, there’s a strong possibility the US can achieve herd immunity before summer given that President Joe Biden recently said that there will be enough vaccine doses for “every adult American” by the end of May.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with black AccuMed face masks - now at the lowest price ever! List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission