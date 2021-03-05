If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anker’s smart home brand eufy makes a few different smart locks that vary a bit when it comes to features. That said, they all have two things in common. First and foremost, all of eufy’s smart locks feature stunningly sleek designs and best-in-class construction. We’ve tested several different models and we still can’t get over how gorgeous they look on just about any door. Beyond that, however, they’re also all a bit pricey. It’s certainly understandable since eufy’s locks pack in so many terrific features, but some users are still going to be scared away by price tags in the $200+ range.

Well, we’ve got some spectacular news for you on Friday if you’ve been eyeing the sleek eufy Security Smart Lock Touch but you didn’t want to shell out $200 to get one: Amazon is running a killer one-day sale that slashes this stunning smart lock to a new all-time low price of just $127.99!

It’s easy to get stuck on the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch’s sleek design, but this smart lock really shines when you move past that and focus on the features. In fact, this is one of the most feature-rich smart locks we’ve ever tested.

Anker built a whopping four different unlock methods into this great lock, so it’s got you covered no matter what your preference is. You can unlock it with your smartphone or a PIN code, and then there is of course a physical key in case you’re feeling nostalgic one day. But our favorite option is the fingerprint unlock feature that lets you open your door just by touching the fingerprint reader. Unlocking your front door is finally as easy as unlocking your smartphone!

This awesome smart lock retails for $200 and that’s a perfectly reasonable price for such an outstanding product. Pick one up before the end of the day, however, and you’ll only pay $127.99.

eufy Security Smart Touch, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Bluetooth Electronic D… List Price:$199.99 Price:$127.99 You Save:$72.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s product listing:

【Fingerprint Identification】: Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. It’s faster than fumbling for your keys. (Does NOT support Wi-Fi connectivity or remotely control.)

【4 Ways to Unlock】: Open in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock via the eufy Security app with Bluetooth, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

【Automatic Locking】: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry.

【All-Weather Protection】: With an IP65 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

【Protecting Your Privacy】：Stores your fingerprint and in-app data locally—rather than on the cloud—to keep your personal information safe and private.

