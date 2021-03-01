If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Google’s Chrome OS has made a huge impact on personal computing by flooding the market with ultra-cheap Chromebook laptops.

Of course, Chrome-powered PCs can also be surprisingly powerful if you pick up a mid-range or high-end machine.

Amazon is currently offering the $500 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible touchscreen laptop for just $269.99, giving shoppers a terrific opportunity to score a high-end model at a mid-range price point.

The growth of Google’s Chrome OS desktop operating system has in many ways mirrored the growth of Android, which is of course currently the most popular mobile platform on the planet. Android devices now span a wide range of entry-level, mid-range, and high-end devices, but Android was initially able to conquer the global market because it was available on inexpensive entry-level and mid-range devices. This gave people a terrific low-cost alternative to Apple’s pricey iPhones, and the rest is history.

Now, of course, there are tons of wonderfully fast and powerful high-end Android devices out there, some of which sell by the tens of millions. Chromebooks, as many of our readers know, have followed a similar progression. First, Google’s Chrome OS vendor partners flooded the market with dirt-cheap Chromebooks that quickly became the laptops of choice in the education market. Now, there are tons of terrific Chromebook models across all price points — and today, one of our favorite models is on sale with a huge discount at Amazon.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll immediately notice three things when you visit the retailer’s page for the popular Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible touchscreen laptop. First, you’ll notice that it has more than 4,000 5-star reviews. Second, you’ll notice that it has a pretty hefty retail price of about $500. And third, you’ll notice that it currently has a massive 46% discount that slashes the price all the way down to $269.99!

The Chromebook Spin 311 has it all, from a nice fast Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM to its awesome convertible touchscreen form factor. In about one second you can transform this compact laptop into a touchscreen tablet that’s powerful and responsive. This popular model is a best-seller and it also has a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation in the touchscreen Chromebook section. Don’t miss this chance to save a whopping $229 on your purchase.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price:$499.00 Price:$269.99 You Save:$229.01 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Acer’s product page on Amazon:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds, and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.

Acer CP311-2H-C679 convertible Chromebook comes with 11.6” HD Touch IPS Display, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, and up to 10-hours battery life.

