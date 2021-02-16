Apple rolled out iOS 14.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 for developers on Tuesday.

This is the first new beta software release since February 1st, but we’ve learned a lot about iOS 14.5 in the meantime, including the upgrade it brings to a useful privacy feature.

iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features that you can read about right here — some highlights include home screen widgets, new Compact UI features, an App Library with all of your installed apps, and the redesigned Messages app.

More than two weeks after the first beta of iOS 14.5 was seeded to developers, Apple has finally shared the second beta. That’s a relatively long wait between iOS beta releases, but this is also a rather substantial update, as iOS 14.5 will add the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch while wearing a face mask, support for AirPlay 2 in Apple Fitness+, and the App Tracking Transparency feature to give users more control over their privacy.

Apple’s iOS 14.5 beta 2 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.5 beta 2. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.