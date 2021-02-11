WandaVision Episode 5 delivered a mind-blowing cameo at the end that Marvel is yet to fully explain.

Fans are already speculating on why Marvel chose that particular actor to cameo in the episode and what it means for the MCU going forward.

But that’s not the only cameo surprise that Marvel might have planned for WandaVision. There’s on hiding in plain sight if you know where to search for it.

That final scene in WandaVision Episode 6 was everything Marvel fans talked about after last Friday’s episode. The way Marvel dropped a particular character into Wanda’s imaginary world was just amazing, and we’re yet to comprehend what it means. After all, the arrival of that character puts things in a certain perspective for the audience — but not for any other MCU characters.

Of course, that fantastic cameo was a total surprise only for those Marvel fans who did not keep up with all the WandaVision leaks last year that warned us this particular cameo was in the cards. Then a leak from Episode 6 confirmed it just days before Episode 5 premiered. We just didn’t know how that character would be introduced. But WandaVision has at least three more cameos worth talking about, and one of them might have leaked from the most unexpected place. While I haven’t spoiled anything for you so far, beware that a few massive spoilers follow below.

If you’ve seen Episode 5, you already know that Marvel — well, Wanda — has recast Pietro. Instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, we have Evan Peters playing her brother. We knew he would appear in the TV show as Quicksilver, reprising his X-Men role. We just didn’t know how it would happen. And we still have no idea how long Peters will be present in the MCU. Let’s remember that only we, the audience, know that Peters played the same character in a different universe. Wanda and everyone else has no idea of that yet, and it’s unclear if Marvel will explain it. For the time being, Peters is just a recast, as Darcy (Kat Dennings) put it. He could be a regular person from Westview in this universe, whom Wanda and the forces that control her in part have chosen to change the subject. Pietro dropped right in the nick of time, stopping Vision from confronting Wanda.

Rumors also said that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would appear in WandaVision at some point down the road. Marvel confirmed that WandaVision ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so those rumors make perfect sense. That’s one of the three other significant cameos that we might expect in the remaining episode.

The second is a mysterious actor that Paul Bettany has been teasing. It’s an actor Bettany never worked with, appearing in a mysterious role. Cumberbatch can’t be that person. Elizabeth Olsen raised the stakes even higher, saying in a recent interview that the show will get a cameo that will similarly surprise fans to the second season of The Mandalorian. It’s unclear who she referred to, but that’s also an actor or actress whose part for WandaVision did not leak. Bettany and Olsen may be talking about the same person.

Then, there’s a third possible surprise: James Spader, who will apparently voice Ultron, again. Spader appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Ultron is an integral part of the Wanda Vision story. Ultron saw Wanda’s potential and used her against the Avengers. And part of Ultron’s AI is what made Vision, well, Vision. Spader has worked with Bettany in the Avengers 2 movie, so he might not be the actor that Bettany has been teasing in his recent interviews.

Where does the Spader leak come from? The most unexpected place, and that’s Google’s listing for the WandaVision cast. Just search for the film, and the image above will appear. Spader is included in the credits.

It could be all a mistake, of course. Who knows how Google’s algorithms have pulled that information. But I’ll remind you of a similar discovery from a few months ago. Search for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and you’ll find quite a few surprises in the cast. We’re looking at Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Ryan Reynolds. They’ve all been rumored to appear in the film, with the Spider-Man actors supposed to make their MCU debut in Spider-Man 3. But they’re far from being confirmed for Strange 2. Just like with the WandaVision cast listing, this could all be a mistake from Google.

But if these casting details are accurate, then Spader will somehow reappear in the MCU. It’s unclear how or why. And we could be looking at flashbacks of some sort. As far as we know, Ultron died in Avengers 2, with Vision himself delivering one of the final blows to Ultron’s copies.

Kevin Feige did say in an AMA on Reddit in mid-May 2019 that he loves “bringing back characters people think they’ve seen the last of.” He was addressing a question about Leader, Abomination, and Justin Hammer, not Ultron. But Ultron would certainly qualify.

WandaVision Episode 6 premieres on Friday on Disney+. Spader or not, we’re certainly going to see more of Peter’s Pietro in this one.