Apple introduced a new six-month free trial of Apple Music for eligible students in select countries.

Apple Music student subscriptions previously included a three-month free trial, but if you sign up before April 30th, 2021, you can get an extra three months for free.

Once the trial period ends, you’ll be charged $4.99 per month for an Apple Music student subscription.

Apple generated more than $14 billion of revenue from services in the fourth quarter of 2020, but the sky is the limit when it comes to the amount of money the company can generate from monthly subscriptions. The key seems to be getting as many customers in the door as quickly as possible, and one way to do that is with free trials.

In 2019, Apple introduced the Apple TV+ streaming service and offered an unprecedented free year for anyone who bought a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. It appears that Apple is pleased with the results to date, because this week, the company announced that students who have yet to sign up for Apple Music can get a six-month free trial for a limited time. Students were previously offered a three-month free trial of the service.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

As Apple explains on its website, in order to qualify for an Apple Music student subscription, you have to be a student studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or an equivalent higher education course at a university. This also extends to college students in the US, post-secondary school in Canada, and junior colleges, technical colleges, and special courses in Japan. You’ll also have to verify your eligibility — here’s how:

Open the Apple Music app or iTunes. Go to Listen Now or For You. Tap or click the trial offer (one trial per person or family). Choose Student, then tap or click Verify Eligibility. You’ll be taken to the UNiDAYS website where you’ll need to follow the onscreen prompts to verify your enrollment. After UNiDAYS verifies that you’re a student, you’ll be redirected back to the Apple Music app or iTunes. Sign in with the Apple ID and password that you use to make purchases. If you don’t have an Apple ID, choose Create New Apple ID, then follow the steps. If you’re not sure if you have an Apple ID, we can help you find out. Confirm your billing information and add a valid payment method. Tap or click Join.

The offer ends on April 30th, 2021, so if you’re an eligible student and you want to see what Apple Music has to offer, be sure to take advantage of this promotion before that date. Once your trial period ends, you will be charged $4.99 for every subsequent month, which is still cheaper than the standard price of $9.99 per month.