Every home entertainment setup needs a soundbar, streaming media player, and Alexa smart speaker… so why not get one device that checks all three boxes?

That’s exactly what Anker’s awesome Nebula Soundbar is, and it’s on sale at Amazon with a $50 discount.

This deal is so popular that delivery estimates are already slipping, so grab one on sale while you still can.

Unless you’re willing to spend thousands of dollars, practically every TV you might buy these days needs two things that don’t come in the box. First, you’re going to need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. Smart TVs with built-in apps are great, but they never seem to support all the apps you want. Because of that, you’ll probably want a Fire TV device, a Roku streamer, or an Apple TV instead.

Then, of course, you obviously need a soundbar. The only televisions with decent speakers are priced way out of most people’s budgets. They’re definitely out of our budget, but why spend that kind of cash anyway when you can get even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar?

Most people don’t realize this, but there’s now a great way to kill both of those birds with one stone — plus you’ll get voice control functionality with the included Alexa voice remote just like you would with an Echo Dot. Now you’re killing three birds with one stone! It’s an awesome device called the Nebula Soundbar made by Anker, and you’re going to love it!

This terrific Fire TV Edition soundbar features two main drivers as well as two subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. It has deep bass that’s still clear at higher volumes, so it’s the perfect companion for movie night. There’s also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don’t need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports Alexa voice control.

All those features typically come in a sleek package that sells for $230, but a limited-time Amazon sale slashes that price to just $179.99. Delivery estimates are already starting to slip and you definitely don’t want to miss this deal, so hurry!.

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Re… List Price:$229.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$50.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out more information from Amazon’s Nebula product page:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in the moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more. Subscriptions fees may apply.

VOICE REMOTE WITH ALEXA: Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation, and playback. Press the microphone button and ask Alexa to find your favorite content.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Nebula Soundbar, Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide

