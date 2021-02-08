Amazon After is a clever concept that would make it easy to sell, rent, recycle, or donate items you already purchased from Amazon.

As an example, Amazon After could connect you with companies able to pick up and recycle an old printer you purchased years ago.

The service could also help buyers looking for a discontinued item to connect with existing owners selling used goods.

When you make as much money as Amazon, it’s only natural for investors to ask where future revenue growth is going to come from. After all, Amazon at this point is making more money than anyone could have fathomed even a few years ago.

Consider Amazon’s most recent earnings report: the company posted a quarterly profit of $7.2 billion on the back of $125.6 billion in sales. What’s more, Amazon throughout 2020 generated $386 billion in sales, a 38% increase compared to the same quarter a year ago. That said, Amazon over the years has impressively managed to diversify its revenue streams with initiatives like Amazon Prime and Amazon Web Services. As to what other types of initiatives Amazon might implement in the future, product design engineer Scott Amron recently came up with a brilliant idea and well-thought-out concept that he calls Amazon After.

The idea of Amazon After is incredibly clever yet simple: because Amazon already knows what you order and own, it would be remarkably easy for Amazon to help you either sell, donate, recycle, or rent purchased items later on down the line. Whether you want to sell your used PS4, donate a guitar you never got around to playing, or recycle an old printer, Amazon is clearly in a unique position to facilitate all of these types of transactions.

This type of service would be especially helpful when trying to find out-of-stock, discontinued, or otherwise hard to find items. All you’d have to do is make an offer and anyone who previously purchased said item could be a potential seller, as evidenced by the mockup below:

Image source: Amron Experimental

Amron writes of the initiative as follows:

“Amazon After” shows you what you own, what it’s worth and matches your items with real opportunities. It can sell, donate, lend, rent-out, trade-in, pawn, repair, store, part out, and recycle items you bought on Amazon. It helps keep your things in use and out of landfills. Everything you ever bought on Amazon comes pre-loaded, ranked by worth and ripe with opportunities. Done with an item you bought on Amazon? Have Alexa sell it instantly with Amazon After. Or, have her give it away, donate it, upgrade it, rent it out, lend it, trade it, pawn it, revive it, store it, recycle it or help you dispose of it responsibly. Gone is the headache of figuring out what to do with the old, so long as you bought it on Amazon.

And far more than just an interesting idea, Amron went the extra mile and put together two videos that depict how it would all come together.





There’s an adage that says great inventions and ideas are obvious in hindsight, and Amazon After certainly fits the bill. Everything about Amron’s concept is so intuitive and seemingly obvious that it’s remarkable Amazon hasn’t come up with something similar on its own.

Amron notes that he doesn’t have an existing partnership with Amazon but is hopeful the company certifies it in the near future.

Amron has thought about every possible use-case scenario and the entire mockup he put together is well worth checking out in its entirety over here.

