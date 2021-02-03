If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has awesome deals right now on best-selling products like Powecom KN95 masks, the MyQ smart garage door opener, and AirPods Pro under $200 for the first time in 2021.

But there’s also a hidden “Just for Prime” page you might not know about that’s packed full of special discounts for Prime members only.

After selling out for a while last month, Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks are both back in stock at Amazon. They’re the #1 and #2 best-selling face masks among BGR Deals readers, so they’re always going out of stock. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also popular now that Amazon has the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time, and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon are finally available once again.

Those are all wildly popular essentials that can be had at rock-bottom prices, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $199.99 and the best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each when you get a 4-pack on sale. Those are fantastic deals and they’re available to anyone who wants to get in on the action, but there are also some more deals that can only be enjoyed by a select group of people: Amazon Prime subscribers.

Try to think of all the Amazon Prime benefits you can and you’ll probably name things like fast shipping and Amazon Prime Video streaming. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of.

If you’re among the many people who are unaware that Amazon has exclusive Prime-only deals, you’re really missing out!

Head over to this hard-to-find page on Amazon: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated all the time. There are always dozens or even hundreds of great deals buried in that hidden section of Amazon’s site, and we’ve picked 10 in particular that we’re going to showcase in today’s roundup.

TaoTronics TT-BH053 Bluetooth Sports & Exercise Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Powerful Bass Performance: PEEK + PU dynamic driver for Hi-Fi Stereo Sound to deliver high fidelity sound clearer than CD quality with richer bass

Wireless Earbuds TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 [2020 Upgrade] in-Ear Wireless Headphones IPX8 50H Playtime TWS Bass Stereo Bluetooth Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Built-in Mic

Extended 50H Playtime: True wireless earbuds that last over 6 hours on a full charge and a charging case holds multiple additional charges for up to extra 44 hours playtime

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad

Fast charging: Delivers the right amount of power to your iPhone to ensure the fastest charging speeds

Wirelessly charge three devices: Simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple watch

Charge through lightweight cases: Power can be sent through cases up to 3 millimeter thick

Premium ultra-suede finish: The premium ultra-suede finish adds a touch of style to any tabletop

Philips Sonicare Plaque Control Plus Rechargeable Toothbrush HX6254/81 Twin Pack

Removes up to 6X more plaque

Guides you to follow dentist recommendations

Recommended by dental professionals world wide

Provides a superior clean you can see and feel

ORIA Precision 60-in-1 Screwdriver Kit

1. Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair most of laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

2. Variety of Bits : 56 different kind of bits are manufactured by chrome vanadium steel , which can be met your needs to repair your items.

3. Ergonomic Handle : The Unique non slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top to make the work more easily.

iFuntecky Smart Watch

【Blood Pressure Blood Oxygen/Heart Rate/Sleep Monitor】- The smart watch for android phones use intelligent algorithm to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, wrist optical sensor captures heart rate variability, monitors blood pressure, blood oxygen status, observes pressure trends, and cares for your physical and mental health. The sleep monitor will track your sleep situation at night, you can better understand your sleeping quality for deep sleep, light sleep, and awake sleep.

【Support 8 Sport Modes &1.3 inch HD Touch Screen】: This smartwatch can switch 8 different sport modes directly, help you better understand each specific activity data. The smart watch supports real-time monitoring, including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football and swimming. New style 1.3inch HD full touch screen, brighter, clearer & thicker words on screen that allows you to read time and data clearly even under the glare, make colors more realistic.

TACKLIFE Cordless Drill 20V Max

☛Tips: Rotating the black metal chuck in front of the machine makes the chuck jaws come out for changing bits & 2-YEARS QUALITY PROMISE.

☛【3-In-1 Hammer Drill+2.0Ah Li-ion Battery】 The impact drill has 3 working modes: screwing, drilling and hammer drilling. It can impact drilling in wood, metal and masonry. The power drill with hammer function can drill into concrect wall, greatly increasing your work efficiency as well as meeting your virous demands. Equipped with 2.0Ah Li-ion Battery can work longer.

☛【2 Variable Speeds + Adjustable 16+3 Torque Setting】 The variable speed setting allows you to adjust speed for different working tasks: low speed (0-450RPM) for screwing, high speed (0-1600RPM) for drilling. And 16+3 torque setting allows you to adjust torque from gear 1 to 16, up to 310 lbf·in. You can also shift working mode freely from drilling with hammer function over drilling to screwing by turning the gear to the corresponding icon.

ieGeek Laser Distance Measure

▲HIGH ACCURACY: Wide measuring range from 0.05 to 100m, high accuracy measuring +/-2mm, multi-unit selection of meter, inch and feet. Self-calibration accuracy from -9 to 9 mm. ieGeek laser measure is bubble level designed for more accurate.

▲MULTIPLE MEASURE MODES: Area, distance, volume, continuous measure, addition and subtraction, indirect Pythagoras Measurement, a great laser distance measurer kit.(Please check page 3 on the user manual for Unit Setting.)

Betron B25 Earbuds

Tangle-Free Cable: Soft and durable flat cable is built to last and designed to resist tangling for frustration-free use. The tangle-free cord stores neatly and keeps you connected to your device in smooth, simple style. Slim & extended 3.5mm connector is small enough that it will not conflict with your phone case cutout

Stereo 9mm dyanmic type earphone driver units, High-energy neodymium magnets for powerful sound

Noise Isolation: The earphones eliminate outside noise to keep your music crystal clear; They also allow you to listen to your tracks at much lower and safer volumes; Also include various ear bud sets for excellent fit and ambient noise attenuation

Winwild Mini MultiTool

★【Heavy Duty Material】High-quality engineering guarantees years of reliable performance. Made from hardened stainless steel, heat treated to make it ultra-tough. Comfortable. equip with craft of black oxidation, durable and rust proof. Car hammer is a versatile tool that allows you to break windows and escape emergencies.

★【12 in 1 Tools】WINWILD Multitool survival hammer includes :Regular Pliers, Hammer, Flathead Screwdriver, Serrated Knife, Nail File, Phillips Screwdriver, Sharp Knife, Saw, Pliers, Cone Hammer, Wire Cutter, Bottle Opener.

POPOMAN Laser Level Portable Charger

▲ The 360-degree Vertical and Horizontal lines provide strong green light. Using German Green Laser, the brightness is at least twice brighter than red lasers. Provides 33 feet and ± 1/9 inches of accuracy and a maximum working range of up to 147 feet, helping to quickly layout entire spaces or larger rooms.

▲ Horizontal and vertical 360-degree horizontal lines provide full coverage and quickly establish horizontal levels. Users can accurately project reference lines around the room and work on different parts. With the smart pendulum system, the pendulum locks when the spirit level is off, and it switches to manual mode to lock the line at any angle. Automatically level when unlocked.

▲ 5200mAh Lithium Battery + Charging Protection. Cross line laser level contains 5200mAh lithium battery. You can use the included USB charging cable + charging head for charging, it supports mobile power, or you can remove the battery and use a straight charging cable on the spot. The battery indicator on the product helps you see the performance of your battery in real time. Load protection prevents tool overload，extends overall battery life of the line laser.

