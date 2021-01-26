If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is by far one of the most popular gadgets out there among our readers, and Google says it was a top trending holiday gift last year.

If you’re looking to buy one right now, there’s really only one place you should look: Amazon.



Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 are also on sale with discounts, but some models are beginning to sell out.

If you’re curious, Google recently published a list of the top trending products from the holidays last year. Of particular interest is the “for the techie” section that’s packed full of all the gadgets and gizmos everyone bought ahead of Christmas and Chanukah in 2020.

Of course, it’s not exactly a surprise to see the Apple Watch Series 6 in the #2 slot. The newest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple’s smartwatch and makes it even better. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes a built-in pulse oximeter feature, which is obviously a very timely addition to Apple’s top wearable.

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

You would’ve found so many great Apple deals during Black Friday and Cyber Week, but it might surprise you to learn that a few of them are somehow still available right now at Amazon. AirPods Pro are back under $200 and you’ll find great prices on both AirPods 2 models as well. You can also find deals like rare discounts on Apple’s brand new M1 MacBook Pro, which is up to $100 off right now. But what you really should check out is the sale that drops the new Apple Watch Series 6 back down to Black Friday’s prices, plus you can find discounts on other popular Apple Watch models.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on Amazon with discounts up to $60 for GPS models depending on which colorway and band you choose. You’ll also save money on upgraded models that also support cellular connectivity. Or, if you want the lower-cost Apple Watch SE, there are several deals available on that model as well. And finally, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at just $169 instead of $199 if you want to spend as little as possible on your new Apple wearable.

New Apple Watch Series 6

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$399.00 Price:$339.00 You Save:$60.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$429.00 Price:$409.99 You Save:$20.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$294.00 Price:$269.98 You Save:$24.02 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$199.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$229.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$30.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.