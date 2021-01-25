If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Multiple best-selling Instant Pot models are discounted right now at Amazon, like $41 off the Instant Pot Duo and $60 off the high-end Instant Pot Aura.

You can also pick up the #1 top-selling Instant Pot Duo Mini for just $59.99.

Whether you already have an Instant Pot or you plan to get a new one, you should also check out the popular Kosbon 73-Piece Instant Pot Accessories Set to get the most out of your Instant Pot.

Instant Pots are always among the best-selling kitchen gadgets ahead of the holidays. Of course, it should go without saying that there are two main reasons for that. First, everyone loves Instant Pots so they’re extremely popular Christmas and Chanukah gifts. Second, they always go on sale ahead of the holidays at some of the lowest prices of the year.

This past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we saw plenty of phenomenal Instant Pot deals. That means tons of people out there likely now have new Instant Pots that they’ve been enjoying. On top of that, several best-selling Instant Pot models are currently on sale at Amazon. For example, you can save $41 on a nice big 8-quart Instant Pot Duo, the Instant Pot Aura has a massive $60 discount, and the #1 best-selling Instant Pot Duo Mini is just $59.99 right now.

If you’re in the market for a new Instant Pot, any of those will make a great addition to your kitchen. But regardless of whether you’re about to score a new Instant Pot or you have a model you’ve been using for years, there’s an awesome accessory kit you should check out that will completely transform your Instant Pot experience.

We think Instant Pots are so awesome because of how versatile they are. With one device, you can cook so many different meals in a variety of cooking modes. What you might now realize, however, is that there’s a whole world of additional functionality you can add to any Instant Pot by purchasing something like the Kosbon 73-Piece Instant Pot Accessories Set.

With more than 3,800 5-star reviews at Amazon, Kosbon’s kit is among the highest-rated options we’ve come across. It packs a whopping 73 different pieces including racks, pans, baskets, molds, utensils, oven mitts, and more. This kit even comes with magnetic cheat sheets that you can stick to your refrigerator. If you’re an Instant Pot owner, this might be the best $32.99 you spend all year.

Instant Pot Accessories Set, 73 PCS Instant Pot Accessories Compatible with 5,6,8Qt - 60 Pcs Pa… Price:$33.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s product page:

★ [2020 Superior Value Complete Accessories Set for Instant Pot] –Ideal gift for Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas. These accessories for Instant Pots provide all you need for delicious foods. The kit includes 60 Pcs Cake Baking Papers, 2 Steamer Baskets, 1 Steamer Rack, 1 Non-stick Springform Pan, 1 Egg Rack, 1 Egg Bites Mold, 1 Kitchen Tong, 1 Dish Plate Clip, 2 Oven Mitts, and 3 Magnetic Cheat Sheets.

★ [FITS 5/6/8 QT INSTANT POT AND TOP BRAND PRESSRESURE COOKER] – Our accessories for instant pot fits 5, 6, and 8 Quart pressure cooker and stockpot, such as Power Pressure Cooker XL, Cuisinart CPC-600, Fagor 6-Quart, Instant Pot IP-LUX50, IP-LUX60, IP-DUO60, IP-DUO80, IP-LUX80.

★[PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIAL& SAFE] – Consumer safety is our first priority. All accessories meet US Food-Grade standards, made of high-quality food-grade 304 Stainless Steel and Silicone. They are also BPA FREE, odor resistant, FREE of lead, phthalate, PVC, and other toxic materials. Sturdy and durable, No rust forever, easy to clean, dishwasher safe, higher temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance.

★ [HEALTHY and LOW-CALORIE FOODS] – Our accessories set for pressure cookers helps you make healthy meals for your family compared to fried food or grilled food. It’s LOW-CALORIE foods, and Keep 95% nutrient. You can cook varieties of foods with our accessories, such as meat, seafood, fish, vegetables, eggs, cake, grains, beans, and baby foods among others. Large capacity, double layers, and Steamer Rack design help you cook all kinds of foods at the same time, have balanced nutrition every day

★ [Three Magnetic Cheat Sheets] -Three cheat sheets are magnetic, which easily sticks to your appliance, refrigerator, or INSTA. You can check cooking times for 45 common foods easily, like meats, vegetables, seafood, rice, and beans no need to look for it from books, manual, or smartphones.

