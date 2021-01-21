The FDA has posted a recall bulletin by Lake Champlain Chocolates which produces a variety of chocolate bars and sells them across all fifty US states.

The chocolate bars are now being recalled due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

More specifically, the company says that the chocolate bars may contain pieces of “brittle plastic” due to an issue with the manufacturing process.

Some recalls are easier to stomach than others. Do you want to take away my onions? Okay, I can manage for a while. You tell me I should throw away my squash? Fine, that’s doable. But chocolate? Chocolate!?!?!? Now you’ve gone too far. Unfortunately, that’s the reality of a new recall bulletin posted by the FDA.

The recall bulletin comes from Lake Champlain Chocolates, a company that produces (obviously) chocolate and sells a variety of bars with different added ingredients like almonds, granola, and hazelnuts. Unfortunately, one totally unpalatable ingredient found it way into some batches of the chocolate recently: plastic. Now, the company is issuing a recall of its bars with specific lot numbers and stock codes.

The recall is pretty serious, as consuming plastic is obviously not good for you and the fact that it’s described as “brittle plastic” suggests a failure or breakage of something during the production process that left potentially sharp bits of plastic in the chocolate. It’s important to note that the company claims it has not received any reports of adverse reactions to the chocolate, but it’s recalling a bunch of its chocolate bars anyway out of an abundance of caution.

Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) is issuing a public alert and a voluntary recall on select LCC milk chocolate products from a determined best-by date range for potential foreign objects. LCC is issuing this recall after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product. After initial investigations and out of an abundance of caution, LCC is voluntarily recalling all potential affected product currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.

The company goes on to note that while it sells its chocolate bars in its own retail stores in Vermont, its products are distributed across the United States and are often included in gift baskets and boxes. The product list the company provided is absolutely massive, owing to the wide range of places its chocolate ends up.

“These products were distributed through retailers and distributors across all fifty states and in the company’s three Vermont retail stores,” the company says. “LCC is asking customers to discontinue use and immediately dispose of any products listed above. Customers can find the Best By Date near the UPC code on the package.”

Head over to the recall bulletin page to get the full list of products, UPC codes, Lot #s, and dates to ensure that you don’t accidentally eat some plastic.