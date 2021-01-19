Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of February 2021.

The most notable additions to Netflix in February include Malcolm & Marie, The Sinner: Season 3, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, and I Care A Lot.

Erased, The Other Guys, and Bates Motel: Season 1-5 are all leaving Netflix in February.

It’s a good thing new episodes of WandaVision will be airing every week on Disney+ this month and next month, because we might be in for a thin selection of new content on Netflix in February. That’s not to say that there aren’t some enticing, exciting movies coming to the most popular streaming service on the planet, but the typical deluge of returning originals is nowhere to be found. That said, I’m definitely watching I Care A Lot later this month, and there are a few more titles to get excited for.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for February 2021 below:

Streaming February 1st

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Streaming February 2nd

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 5th

Streaming February 6th

The Sinner: Jamie

Streaming February 8th

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Streaming February 10th

Streaming February 11th

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 12th

Streaming February 13th

Monsoon (2019)

Streaming February 15th

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 16th

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3

Streaming February 17th

Streaming February 18th

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming February 19th

Streaming February 20th

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 21st

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Streaming February 23rd

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 24th

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Streaming February 25th

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming February 26th

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Coming Soon

Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)

Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in February below:

Leaving February 4th

Erased (2012)

Leaving February 5th

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving February 7th

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving February 10th

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving February 11th

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving February 14th

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving February 16th

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving February 19th

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving February 20th

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving February 21st

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving February 24th

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving February 26th

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving February 28th

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in February. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.