- Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of February 2021.
- The most notable additions to Netflix in February include Malcolm & Marie, The Sinner: Season 3, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, and I Care A Lot.
- Erased, The Other Guys, and Bates Motel: Season 1-5 are all leaving Netflix in February.
It’s a good thing new episodes of WandaVision will be airing every week on Disney+ this month and next month, because we might be in for a thin selection of new content on Netflix in February. That’s not to say that there aren’t some enticing, exciting movies coming to the most popular streaming service on the planet, but the typical deluge of returning originals is nowhere to be found. That said, I’m definitely watching I Care A Lot later this month, and there are a few more titles to get excited for.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for February 2021 below:
Streaming February 1st
- The Bank Job (2008)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Love Daily: Season 1
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- My Dead Ex: Season 1
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Patriot (2000)
- Rocks (2019)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- The Unsetting: Season 1
- Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
- Zathura (2005)
Streaming February 2nd
- Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
Streaming February 3rd
- All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
- Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
- Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 5th
- Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
- Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
- Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
- Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
- Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 6th
- The Sinner: Jamie
Streaming February 8th
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2
- War Dogs (2016)
Streaming February 10th
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
- The World We Make (2019)
Streaming February 11th
- Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
- Middle of Nowhere (2012)
- Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
- Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 12th
- Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM
- Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 13th
- Monsoon (2019)
Streaming February 15th
- The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 16th
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Good Girls: Season 3
Streaming February 17th
- Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 18th
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming February 19th
- I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
- Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 20th
- Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 21st
- The Conjuring (2013)
- The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Streaming February 23rd
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming February 24th
- Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Streaming February 25th
- Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
- High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming February 26th
- Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Captain Fantastic (2016)
- Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
- Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
- No Escape (2015)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Coming Soon
- Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)
- Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in February below:
Leaving February 4th
- Erased (2012)
Leaving February 5th
- Lila & Eve (2015)
- Woody Woodpecker (2017)
Leaving February 7th
- Don’t Knock Twice (2016)
- Swiped (2018)
Leaving February 10th
- A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Leaving February 11th
- The Other Guys (2010)
Leaving February 14th
- Alone in Berlin (2016)
- Hostiles (2017)
Leaving February 16th
- Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Leaving February 19th
- Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Leaving February 20th
- A Haunted House (2013)
Leaving February 21st
- Trespass Against Us (2016)
Leaving February 24th
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Leaving February 26th
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
Leaving February 28th
- A Walk to Remember (2002)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Easy A (2010)
- The Gift (2015)
- GoodFellas (1990)
- Gran Torino (2008)
- Haywire (2011)
- LA 92 (2017)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
- Retribution (2015)
- Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
- Sleepover (2004)
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in February. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.