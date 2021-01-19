Avengers: Endgame did not have any post-credits scene, a signature feature of all MCU movies that Marvel uses to advance the story and tease the next adventures.

The WandaVision marketing tour included an interview where Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany asked each other questions about the MCU. That’s where news of the canceled Endgame post-credits scene dropped.

The Endgame tag would have teased WandaVision, addressing one of the film’s biggest mysteries in the process.

One of the great things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the use of post-credits scenes to tease the upcoming adventures and advance the story’s arc. The post-credits scenes became a signature feature of MCU films, and we expect Marvel to continue the tradition in the upcoming Disney+ shows and future movies. Most superhero movies these days feature credits scenes of their own, and we did see the practice employed in TV series, with Stranger Things being a prime example of that.

There is one important exception in Marvel’s movie universe so far, and that’s Avengers: Endgame. The film does not have a real post-credits scene, with Marvel instead honoring the original Avengers during the credits, with particular emphasis on Iron Man, who dies minutes earlier during the film’s heartbreaking climax. However, it turns out that Marvel had at least one post-credits scene planned for Endgame, and we finally know what it is.

All the films that lead to the epic Endgame finale, and Far From Home that followed it, featured one or several credits scenes that fans died to see. Thanos, the MCU’s biggest villain so far, only appeared in Infinity War and Endgame. He was featured in several credit scenes before that, which helped Marvel advance the Infinity Saga storyline.

Marvel also used the scenes to tease the next adventure in the series, providing a few iconic clips along the way. Most recently, it was through end-credits scenes that we learned how Captain Marvel got wind of Nick Fury’s message, we saw where Ant-Man was during the Snap, and we witness J. Jonah Jameson revealing Spider-Man’s identity.

But none of those scenes were as highly anticipated as Endgame. What could Marvel show after its biggest MCU ever? Nothing, we would learn before the Endgame premiere. Then again, having a post-credits scene in the film would somewhat ruin the emotional finale, drawing attention away from what had just happened on the screen.

Nearly two years later, the first Marvel show made for Disney+ has premiered to critical acclaim. WandaVision is a hit so far with critics and fans, and we saw only two episodes of the nine in the series. This means the web is buzzing with leaks, speculation, but also ongoing marketing from Marvel and Disney.

Thanks to the interviews around WandaVision, we just learned that one of the proposed Endgame post-credits scenes was about Wanda and Vision.

IMDb hosted a short interview about WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany asking each other questions about the MCU. That’s where Bettany told Olsen about the Endgame credits scenes that Kevin Feige and Co. ultimately pulled.

Olsen: “What did you really think the percentage was after you were killed in Infinity War and there was no special tag that revealed that you were not killed? What did you think the percentage was of you coming back?” Bettany: “I was sort of, very much, in the kind of 10%-15%. At one point, I was going to be a tag, where [Wanda] opened a sort of body bag drawer, and there was The Vision. Kevin (Feige) kind of talked to me and said, ‘I just, I gotta pull the shots.’ And I was like, ‘Oh,’ ‘cause I really wanted that profit participation!'”

Vision was the only Avenger not to be revived when Hulk undid Thanos’s Snap. That’s because Thanos removed the Mind Stone from Vision’s forehead manually in Infinity War, killing him for good. That’s why Vision did not appear at all in Endgame. The proposed credits scene would have been awesome not just for teasing WandaVision, but also for addressing Vision’s fate after Infinity War. But now that WandaVision has actually launched, we’ll soon learn what happened with Vision after Thanos killed him.

The full IMDb interview follows below: