When you think of Amazon Prime benefits, most people think of things like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you didn’t realize that Amazon has exclusive Prime-only deals, you’re seriously missing out!

Do yourself a favor and head over to this page right now: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated every single day. There are always dozens or even hundreds of great deals in there, and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that we’re going to showcase in this roundup.

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad

Fast charging: Delivers the right amount of power to your iPhone to ensure the fastest charging speeds

Wirelessly charge three devices: Simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple watch

Charge through lightweight cases: Power can be sent through cases up to 3 millimeter thick

Premium ultra-suede finish: The premium ultra-suede finish adds a touch of style to any tabletop

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad - Qi Wireless 7.5W Charging Pad for Apple iPhone, Airpods, an… List Price:$139.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$49.96 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SUMITU Bed Pillows

NEVER GOES FLAT: No-shift construction and Germany imported fiber filling offer great support for head and neck so it can keep your head will never sink right down to the mattress, waking up with no more neck pain and headaches.

GET A GOOD NIGHT: SUMITU pillows are made from allergy proof fabric and stuffed with hypoallergenic fiber fill which offers complete barrier protection against dust, pollen, pet dander and other household allergens. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Queen Size 20 x 30 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Sid… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YI 4pc Security Home Camera

24/7 Full HD Recording – F/2.0 aperture, 112 wide-angle lens, 1080p/15fps to capture moments with clear picture. Features two-way audio to allow you to receive and transmit audio from any location with a WiFi connection. Enhanced Night Vision – 8 individual 940nm infrared LED’s, which automatically turns on infrared (IR) in low light conditions, allowing you to see clearly in the dark. (power source required)

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noonlight’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

YI 4pc Security Home Camera, 1080p WiFi Smart Wireless Indoor Nanny IP Cam with Night Vision, 2… List Price:$89.00 Price:$72.99 You Save:$16.01 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HONiTURE Cordless Vacuum

Impressive Strong Suction: 350W ultra-high brushless motor of this cordless vacuum provides up to 25KPa fade free strong suction power would meet your all cleaning needs, picks up debris, dusts, crumbs and pet hair in minute with under 65dB low nosie. Honiture cordless stick vacuum performs well on daily home and car cleaning, hardfloor, carpet, stairs, sofa, bed and curtain, etc

Anti-allergy: Honiture cordless vacuum cleaner is equipped with mini motorized brush to help you to clean bed, sofa and carpet, keeps you away from allergy. The complete sealing design and 4-stage filtration system of this stick vacuum would capture 99.99% of the microscopic dust, expelling cleaner air. Complete a thorough cleaning for your home.

HONiTURE Cordless Vacuum 25KPa Powerful Suction Stick Vacuum Cleaning Lightweight with 350W Bru… List Price:$149.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$30.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Decroom 100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter

Top Quality Material: The cover of our comforter is made of 100% cotton fabric which makes it soft and breathable. Goose duck down feather filling provides you a comfortable sleeping experience.

Size: Oversize King size down comforter measures 116 x 98 Inch. This pure white comforter has just the right amount of thickness for year-round comfort, and can easily be used with or without duvet cover!

Expert Craftsmanship: Decroom down comforter is box stitched to keep down feather filling from shifting or clumping, ensuring a smooth look and soft feel with sewn corner loop and double piped edges.

Decroom 100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter with White Goose Duck Down Feather Filling-Lightweig… List Price:$79.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$15.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Donut Tailbone Pillow

Physical Therapist Endorsed Donut Pillow – The Ergonomic Innovations donut pillow is highly recommended, well made and endorsed by leading physical therapists Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck. Trusted by professionals and with a focus on innovation and quality, follow the professionals choice when it comes to your health and comfort

Stop Suffering From Painful and Debilitating Conditions – If you find that you’re unable to sit for long periods of time because of hemorrhoids, tailbone pain, an accident or post surgery then you don’t have to suffer any longer. The seat cushion for pressure relief makes any hard surface more comfortable and with generous dimensions of 17.5 x 14 x 2.5 inches this butt pillow is suitable for everyone

Donut Tailbone Pillow Hemorrhoid Cushion - Donut Seat Cushion Pain Relief for Hemorrhoids, Bed… List Price:$38.95 Price:$27.95 You Save:$11.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MEGAWISE Cool Mist Humidifier

We Care About You: The mist humidifier will be automatically shuts off if waterless, and it is BPA free, FCC Ctificated and RoHS, creating a safe and healthy environment for your families.

Moisturize All Day: 0.5 gal water capacity supports the running time up to 21 hours at low level, 11 hours at medium level and 8 hours at high level, it can help you to fight with dry skin, wrinkles, insomnia, and sore throat, creating a whole moisturized day.

MEGAWISE Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, BabyRoom, Office and Plants, 0.5 Gal Essential Oil… List Price:$35.99 Price:$29.15 You Save:$6.84 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Govee 16.4ft Color Changing LED Strip Lights

Triple the Control: Take control of your LED lights with the Govee Home app, the remote, or control box. With a stable Bluetooth connection, you can change colors, power the lights on/off, or adjust brightness within a 10m/32.8ft control range.

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, sensitive mic allows you to sync the LED lights to your favorite music. Having a weekend party? Jazz it up with color-changing lights that dance to the rhythm of any song.

Customize Your Lighting: With the DIY mode, via the Govee Home app, you can personalize light effects to your liking. Choose from 16 million colors and reinvent your bedroom, kitchen, and living room decor with ease.

Govee 16.4ft Color Changing LED Strip Lights, Bluetooth LED Lights with App Control, Remote, Co… List Price:$17.99 Price:$15.29 You Save:$2.70 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella

OUTSTANDING PROTECTION FOR BAD WEATHER! Other umbrellas flip in the wind & break immediately, but not the EEZ-Y Travel Umbrella! Made with a vented Double Canopy, this umbrella allows the wind to pass through, minimizing the risk of flipping over & breaking in strong winds!>

AN UMBRELLA MADE TO LAST! Featuring a unique frame system, made of Premium Fiberglass and High-Quality Stainless Steel, this windproof umbrella does not rust or break. The strengthened Black Metal Shaft & 9 Fiberglass Ribs make it last for years to come!

Windproof Travel Umbrella - Compact, Double Vented Folding Umbrella w/Automatic Open & Close Bu… List Price:$19.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lanluk Portable Charger Power Bank

【Power bank high capacity】The 25800mAh power bank could charge your phone at least 5-7 times, Suitable for business, travel, going out, you don’t have to worry about your phone low battery. [Note: High capacity so the products weight 350g]

【Portable charger with 2-port 3.1A output】 The portable charger with 2 USB ports in combination with a 5V / 2.1A and 5V / 1A output will provide your device with fast enough power. Dual USB Outport Charging let you quick charge your cellphone and still have some juice to share with other devices.

Portable Charger Power Bank 25800mAh Huge Capacity External Battery Pack Dual Output Port with… List Price:$28.95 Price:$24.75 You Save:$4.20 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

