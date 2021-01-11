Hulu launched a new, discounted plan for college students on January 11th that costs $1.99/month.

The Hulu student discount has all of the same features as the standard $5.99/month ad-supported plan, including two streams at a time and the new Watch Party.

Some of the biggest shows available on Hulu include Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Family Guy, as well as original series Pen15, Little Fires Everywhere, Ramy, Animaniacs, and Solar Opposites.

In 2021, the streaming services are inescapable. Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and all the rest are swiftly becoming the dominant form of entertainment, overtaking traditional live TV. Unfortunately, streaming services are also fairly pricey, especially if you subscribe to a bunch of them, which is why college students should be pleased to learn that Hulu is debuting a student plan. Starting on January 11th, eligible students can get Hulu for $1.99/month.

“Starting today, eligible students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal and watch Hulu’s full streaming library of movies and TV shows for a 65% discount, while their student enrollment status remains verified,” Hulu explained in a press release on its website. You can check to see if you qualify at Hulu.com/student.

The ad-supported plan typically costs $5.99/month, which makes this a significant discount for students that plan to sign up for the service throughout their four years in college. You’ll save almost $50 in the first year alone, and close to $200 if this promotion stays active for all four years that you’re working toward an undergraduate degree.

As Hulu points out, the ad-supported plan includes “unlimited, on-demand access to a massive streaming TV library of hit shows,” such as Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Good Morning America, Law & Order: SVU, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Seinfeld, Futurama, and more, as well as Hulu Originals like Casual, Difficult People, Pen15, The Great, Shrill, and The Handmaid’s Tale. FX on Hulu adds yet another dimension with A Teacher, Devs, and more.

Finally, it’s also worth noting that the new Watch Party feature is included in the student plan as well. Watch Party is available for thousands of titles on Hulu, allowing you to watch shows and movies with up to seven friends. So if you and all your friends sign up for Hulu, you can have a movie night without actually being together in person. Everyone needs to have an active Hulu subscription in order to use the Watch Party feature.