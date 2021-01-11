If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Another rush of grocery hoarding has swept the nation now that coronavirus cases are soaring all across the nation.

Many grocery stores are sold out of key essentials and others have instituted purchase limits for their most sought-after products.

Thankfully, Amazon is flush with essentials and there aren’t any purchase limits you need to worry about.

Coronavirus case numbers began skyrocketing again this past fall, and the first things to disappear from retailers’ shelves were face masks. Thankfully, all the top-sellers are now back in stock at Amazon. #1 best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that used to cost $45 per box are down to $25.99 right now, and AccuMed cup style face masks from a US company are only $2.12 each thanks to a 15% Amazon coupon you can clip. Plenty of people are also on the lookout for black masks, and you can get AccuMed headband masks or AccuMed earloop masks in black for $26.25 per 10-pack.

It’s probably not a bad idea to stock up on any or all of those popular face masks while you still can, because there’s no telling if or when supplies might start to run low again. Of course, face masks aren’t the only essentials that can be difficult to find right now.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are still hitting record highs across the US right now, so it’s easy to see why there’s another huge rush of grocery hoarding going on. In order to combat it, many grocery stores have set purchase limits on key essentials so that people can’t hoard them. That’s an important policy, of course, but it unfortunately means that people with a genuine need for more than one or two of an essential item are out of luck. For example, Wegmans recently became the latest major grocer to update its purchase limits and restrict even more essential items.

Don’t worry, we have good news: Amazon doesn’t have any purchase limits on essentials like the ones you’ll find at Wegmans and other grocery stores. With that in mind, we decided to round up five key essentials that grocery stores are restricting but are available without any purchase limits at Amazon.

Hand sanitizer

Purell hand sanitizer is still next to impossible to find in stores across much of the US. If you happen to be lucky enough to find it in stock, you can usually only buy a bottle or two. Meanwhile, it’s not only back in stock at Amazon right now, but it’s also on sale at the lowest prices we’ve found anywhere on the internet.

Hurry and you’ll find the holy grail: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of 1 liter Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the pandemic started. Even Purell 1oz travel bottles are somehow in stock right now, and they’re perfect to carry to work or school!

Household cleaners

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Clorox bleach cleaners, and pretty much any comparable products are all restricted right now at supermarkets. Thankfully, all the household cleaners you need are available at Amazon. Even Clorox wipes and Purell wipes are in stock today at less inflated prices, and so is Lysol spray.

Also, if you hurry, you can get a new spray called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray that’s about to sell out because it was just approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds.

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what happened across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Paper towels

The run on toilet paper is far worse than it is on paper towels, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions and quantities are limited. Paper towels never expire and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still in stock at Amazon.

Famotidine (Pepcid)

Famotidine is still impossible to find in some areas, and many supermarkets are now limiting sales because of the rush. The good news is that there’s plenty available right now at Amazon. Check out Amazon Basic Care Maximum Strength Famotidine Tablets instead of waiting for it to come back in stock locally or having to deal with purchase limits.

