Thousands of gallons of ice cream have been recalled by the manufacturer for a potentially serious reason.

The FDA recall notice states that there may be metal parts mixed into the ice cream.

Anyone who purchased ice cream from the batches listed in the recall has been advised not to consume any of the potentially contaminated product.

The FDA has published a new recall notice advising consumers of an important recall from Weis Markets. Ice cream sold under the brand names Weis, Klein’s, and Nelson’s has been recalled due to possible metal contamination. According to the recall notice that was published on the FDA’s website over the weekend, the ice cream products in question “may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts.”

According to Weis Markets, “there has been one report of a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz). There is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product(s) possibly presenting a choking hazard.”

Unfortunately, the recall covers thousands of gallons of ice cream that had already been shipped to stores within the past couple of months. Specifically, these are the ice cream products to be on the lookout for:

10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.)

502 bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon)

The 48-ounce containers of cookies and cream ice cream were sold in 197 Weis Markets’ stores across seven states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia. Those are the products to be on the lookout for, because the 3-gallon containers were only sent to one retail establishment in New York, but none of the affected ice cream was made available for sale.

Here’s the key blurb from the FDA recall notice that will show you what to look for when you check your freezer:

The Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream is packaged in a scround 48- ounce container with a UPC of 041497-01253 and with a sell by date of 10/28/21. This was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020. The sell by date is located on the bottom of the container. An example of the label has been included with this release. Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.

Customers who purchased containers of ice cream that fall within that UPC range are advised not to eat it. Instead, return it for a full refund. Check out the full FDA recall notice for more information.