While the latest headphones that people may be clamoring for is the AirPods Max, they can be hard to order and cost a lot.

If you’re looking for a quality set of headphones, take a look at the huge selection from Beats.

Many of them are on sale right now, but the sales won’t last for long.

Everybody, and I mean everybody, needs a good pair of headphones. Even if you use them once in a great while on a plane, anything has to be more comfortable than the ones provided to you by the airline. For most of us, we use headphones every single day, especially during work or at the gym. Whether you prefer in-ear earbuds or over-ear headphones, there’s plenty on the market for everyone.

While a lot of people like to go with Apple headphones like the AirPods Pro, they can be rather expensive. Even though they are currently $30 off at Amazon right now, you may be searching for something cheaper. That’s why the AirPods Max are likely not even on your mind, as they retail for $549. But if you’re looking for a quality pair of headphones with similar technology to Apple, another well-known brand has a bunch of deals at Amazon currently.

We’re talking about Beats, the headphones company by Dr. Dre, which was bought by Apple. They offer a wide range of styles of headphones, so you’re sure to find ones that you like. They also come in many colors, allowing you to best suit your style. We love how comfortable they are and how easy they are to use for work or play. Sometimes you just want to jam out with your headphones on.

The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are their top option for earbuds. These feature an Apple H1 headphone chip, so it’s great for calling and receiving calls. These come in seven different colors and offer up to nine hours of listening potential. Typically retailing at $250, they are on sale now starting at just $169.95!

For wired over-ear headphones, try the Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones. These are durable and lightweight while being built to last. You don’t need a battery or to charge them. The adjustable sliders on the sides make them easy to wear for anybody. These are down to just $90.99 today in red and other discounts in three other colors.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are some of the longest-lasting on the market. You can listen for up to 40 hours and these feature an Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Even just five minutes of charging can reward you with three hours of listening power. They come in nine different colors and these latest models are 30% off right now.

If you’re interested in a renewed pair of the noise-cancelling Beats Solo Pro headphones, you’ll find discounts in multiple colors today. You can also get wired earphones like the urBeats, which come in either a 3.5mm or a lightning cable setup. These are easy to plug into your phone and also come in nine colors. Those are under $50 today.

Take a look at more from each product page and hurry up before the sales run out.

