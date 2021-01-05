With the WandaVision premiere closing in, Disney finally confirmed the number of episodes in the limited TV series.

WandaVision will have 9 episodes, with the highly anticipated TV show set to premiere on Disney+ on January 15th.

WandaVision will be the first MCU Phase 4 title to launch, as 2020 forced Marvel to alter its initial launch plans.

Black Widow was supposed to open Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 in May 2020, but the pandemic changed everything. Disney postponed the Black Widow premiere to early November and then had to delay the launch again, as COVID-19 started surging in the US and Europe in the fall. We would soon learn that 2020 wouldn’t have any Phase 4 content, as all the TV shows heading to Disney+ saw disruptions of their own.

Since then, Disney confirmed WandaVision would be the first Marvel show to launch on its streaming service, with the premiere set for January 15th. The company also announced additional MCU Phase 4 details at its Investor Day event a few weeks ago, including launch dates for other shows, new cast additions, and new films and TV series.

With less than two weeks to go until the WandaVision premiere, Disney has started its big marketing push, confirming in the process the number of episodes in the limited TV series.

The early WandaVision rumors said the TV series would have a specific structure. Marvel would need six episodes to tell the story. The first three would offer a sitcom look at Wanda’s imagined life with Vision, and the final three would feature more Marvel movies-style action. The leaks that followed indicated there might be more episodes than initially believed. Specifically, an unconfirmed plot leak indicated the TV show would be longer than six episodes.

Marvel released several trailers and TV spots in the past few months, seemingly confirming that Wanda will live in some imaginary universe with Vision. The latter is dead, of course. Vision died in Infinity War and wasn’t resurrected in Endgame.

I’ve personally regarded WandaVision as the most important TV show in the coming year, as other reports claimed the film would practically set the course for Phase 4. Marvel has previously confirmed that WandaVision ties directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But newer reports said the TV show is the first of a three-part story in Phase 4. WandaVision would be followed by Spider-Man 3, and then Strange 2 would conclude this mini-arc.

The reason why WandaVision is so exciting is the multiverse. Wanda is expected to mess with the way things are supposed to happen, considering her massive powers. And Marvel will rely heavily on the multiverse for the next stories and the major storyline that will connect this new MCU phase.

Disney and Marvel have started a massive WandaVision promotion on social media in recent days, releasing posters for the show’s characters in anticipation of the January 15th premiere. Disney also launched a new short TV spot on Monday, which includes additional footage, although there aren’t any big surprises or spoilers in it.

But that’s where Disney confirmed the series has 9 episodes — from the press release:

Series to Include Original Theme Songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; Score by Christophe Beck Nine-Episode Series Kicks Off on Disney+ Jan. 15, 2021

Marvel’s access to Disney+ will allow it to expand some stories beyond what’s possible in a Marvel movie. Fans will definitely be happy to hear WandaVision will have a lot more episodes than initially believed. Disney will release a new WandaVision episode each week, which means fans are in for quite a ride, with the finale likely scheduled for early March.

Disney also confirmed the cast of the series, including the return of Kat Dennings and Randal Park:

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The brand new WandaVision TV spot follows below: