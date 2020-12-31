If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of our readers’ favorite soundbar deals from before Christmas is still available right now at Amazon.

Vizio’s SB2920-C6 soundbar is already a fantastic value at $104, but right now it’s on sale for just $74.99 .

We doubt this deal will stick around for much longer, so take advantage now or you could miss out.

The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar is by far the best-selling soundbar on Amazon among our readers. It used to cost $250 and now it’s down to $199, which is an incredible price for such an impressive soundbar. The Sonos Beam is also very popular, as is the Sonos Playbar now that it costs so much less than the $800 retail price.

You really can’t go wrong with any of those options, which span a wide range of price points. But there’s another soundbar you definitely need to check out if you want to spend as little as possible and still end up with a big audio upgrade.

Vizio’s SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2-channel soundbar is a top-selling model with more than 4,600 5-star ratings on Amazon. It retails for $104 and that is already a pretty great price for a soundbar from a top brand like Vizio. Head over to Amazon right now, however, you’ll find it on sale for just $74.99.

This is an awesome deal that’s not going to last long, so definitely get in on the action while you can.

VIZIO SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar, Black List Price:$103.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$29.00 (28%)

Here are the key details from Vizio’s listing at Amazon:

95 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion; Sound Bar Frequency: 70 Hertz – 19 KHertz

Built in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Easy upgrade that boosts sound with a powerful punch

Premium audio with DTS Studio Sound™, DTS Tru Volume™ and DTS TruSurround™

Easy Setup: Connect the Sound Bar to your TV using 1 of the included cables; Refer user manual for troubleshooting steps.

VIZIO SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar, Black List Price:$103.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$29.00 (28%)

