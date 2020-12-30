If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

They both sold out last month, but now Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks are back in stock at Amazon. These are the best-selling face masks among BGR Deals readers, so they’re always going in and out of stock. Right now, both options are available at the lowest prices we’ve seen in months, and AccuMed cup style masks that are nearly as popular are even cheaper thanks to a coupon you can clip. Other essentials on Amazon have been quite popular lately, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon at surprisingly low prices. Face masks and Purell are still so hard to find in local stores, so it might not be a bad idea to stock up while they’re available from Amazon.

Aside from essentials, some popular sales we’ve covered this week include Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $199, the best-selling $40 MyQ smart garage door opener with a deep discount, and awesome $200 Sony noise cancelling headphones on sale for only $88. Those are excellent sales and they’re available to anyone and everyone, but there are some more deals that are only available to a select group of people: Amazon Prime members.

Today's Top Deal

When you think of Amazon Prime benefits, most people think of things like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you didn’t realize that Amazon has exclusive Prime-only deals, you’re seriously missing out!

Do yourself a favor and head over to this page right now: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated every single day. There are always dozens or even hundreds of great deals in there, and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that we’re going to showcase in this roundup.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone

1080P FOV 120° HD FPV Camera: You can capture memorable moments with distortion-free and view images on your phone from the wide-angel lens. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease.

Altitude Hold: When you focus on shooting images, you may set your hands off the joystick and the drone still suspends in mid-air with locked altitude. A perfect drone for beginners, kids, starters, or newbies to have a easy and stable flight experience.

Headless Mode: The pilot will feel easier to control, especially when the drone is out of sight, under headless mode while the orientation of the drone is in relation to the pilot. The drone are also equipped with 3D flips to make your day.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video 120°Wide-Angle WiFi Quadcopter… List Price:$74.99 Price:$64.12 You Save:$10.87 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Rxment RGB LED Strip Lights

65.5 feet (2 reels of led strip lights 32.8ft ) are long enough to meet any of your decoration project’s need. UPGRADED VERSION LED: 100% RXMENT ORIGINAL New Generation 5050 RGB LED, Ideal for led room lights, dorm lights and LED lights for bedroom

Fixed the issue of “Backing tape “NOT STICK WELL”: These LED lights strip using “Foam double-sided tape” technology which has a stronger stickiness. It stick well on TV, cabinets and any other dry surface

SYNC WITH MUSIC: Built-in Music sensor, the LED rope lights will change color (dancing) with the sound collected; Function mode: Fade, Jump, Flash and 4 type of music mode, 16 static color including white

[65.6ft /20m] RGB LED Strip Lights Ultra-Long Color Changing Light Strip with Remote, 600LEDs B… List Price:$35.47 Price:$31.92 You Save:$3.55 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apsung 137 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set

UPGRADE The Screwdriver Set According to The Customer’s Actual Experience: Equipped with a replaceable magnet, you can replace the magnet on the extension rod, just apply glue to stick him well. Add a set of screwdrivers, designed for long-term rusty screws, used with electric drills (electric drill is not including).

137 in 1 Multi-Magnetic Screwdriver Set: Apsung Professional 137-in-1 multi-function interchangeable precise manual tool set, upgrade screwdriver head models from 81 to 115 kinds. Comes with all the necessary tools for a wide variety of jobs. Perfect for repairing laptops, mobile devices and other precision items like wristwatches and eyeglasses. Light weight and compact design.

Upgrade Apsung 137 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set with Slotted, Phillips, Torx& More Bits, Non-… List Price:$21.99 Price:$19.79 You Save:$2.20 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ReelWorks Mini Extension Cord Reel

REEL SPECS; The Mini 16AWG x 30′ Foot 3C/SJTW Cord Reel Triple Tap (S3) Connector; The 3 Core Wire Grounded Cable is rated at 10A 125VAC 1250W 60Hz; cETLus, Intertek GS Listed approved and certified, including cull quality tested

CORD SPECS; Premium Commercial SJTW Cables are Resistant to: Acids, Alkalies, Ozone and Kinking; Operable and Flexible in the toughest temperatures of -40°F to 140°F (-40°C to 60°C)

ReelWorks Mini Extension Cord Reel Retractable 16AWG x 30' Foot 3C/SJTW Cable Triple Tap Connec… List Price:$49.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$5.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Spytec GPS GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicles

Fastest GPS Tracking: Spytec GPS offers the fastest GPS tracking for vehicles, valuables, and loved ones using 4G satellite technology. Receive location alerts from the GPS tracker via our iOS/Android apps.

Intuitive Software & Features: Easily watch your tracker move along a map, customize boundaries, pull historical data, speed, distance, & more. Ideal for use as a kids GPS tracker or car GPS tracker.

Reliable Service: With more than a 99.99% uptime and a .256 millisecond processing time our cloud-based technology means we can scale to meet your needs, from the parent with a single GPS tracker to the business fleet with thousands.

Spytec GPS GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicles, Car, Truck, RV, Equipment, Mini Hidden Tracking Devi… List Price:$39.95 Price:$34.95 You Save:$5.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ThermoPro TP-02S Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Fast readout and accurate: Instant read meat thermometer features a 4 to 7 second readout speed and high accuracy of ±1.8 degrees Fahrenheit/1 degrees Celsius, ensuring you receive the most delicious results evey time

Easy to use: Simply insert probe thermometer into your food and receive the temp in seconds; Powers off after 10 minutes of no use to conserve battery life; Portable cooking food thermometer is convenient to carry or store with the included sheath; Batteries Included

ThermoPro TP-02S Instant Read Meat Thermometer Digital Cooking Food Thermometer with Super Long… List Price:$9.99 Price:$8.99 You Save:$1.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOFU Curtain Lights

8 lighting Modes. Combination, waves, sequential, slogs, flash, slow fading, twinkle, and steady. Press the button on the transformer to switch displays.

Safe and Reliable. 30 Led lights on each of the 20 strings. UL listed. 29 V output voltage. Lights are safe to touch and will not get overheated after a long time of use.

Easy to Install. Measures 20 ft x 10 ft. Each strand bundled separately to avoid tangling. 10 ft extended lead wire helps to solve the wiring issue.

Curtain Lights String, 20 ft x 10 ft 600 Led Backdrop Lights Low Voltage Icicle Lights with 8 D… List Price:$26.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ZINGYOU Condenser Microphone Bundle

Professional Recording Studio Equipment: Equipped with Zingyou BM-800 microphone, Shock mount, Pop filter, Mic adjustable suspension scissor arm stand, Anti-wind foam Cap, Power cable, Sound card

Sensitive Capture: The Zingyou BM-800 features thin material diaphragm or “capsule” which vibrates and sends a signal to the output when engaged and is hit by sound waves, it provides an extremely accurate and highly detailed representation of what’s being played

ZINGYOU Condenser Microphone Bundle, BM-800 Mic Set for Studio Recording & Brocasting (Micropho… List Price:$41.99 Price:$34.79 You Save:$7.20 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Swemned Webcam with Dual Microphone

★[Full HD 1080P webcam with autofocus light correction function] Equipped with full HD 1080P resolution and advanced H.264 compression technology. The webcam is powered by a USB 2.0 port. The 1080P webcam has a 30fps Speed provides clear images and clear video, 2 million high-definition image sensor, low light correction makes your video clearer than ordinary 720P webcam, so even in dim light, you can always keep the best on the webcam status.

★【Webcam with Built-in Stereo & 3D Automatic Noise-Canceling Microphone】Built-in stereo microphone, capturing audio within 17 feet, makes your communication clear during video time. Built-in dual digital stereo microphone with auto noise cancellation. Ensure that the sound is clear and free of noise. CLEARER AND MORE BEAUTIFUL–Perfectly preserves the facial details with a beautifying effect and makes your skin immaculately in an instant.

Webcam with Dual Microphone for Desktop,1080P HD USB Webcam Live Streaming Laptop PC Computer W… List Price:$34.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$11.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GALAX PRO 20 V Lithium Ion 1/4″ Hex Cordless Impact Driver

20V Max battery: The Cordless driver comes with a 1.3 Ah Lithium Ion battery and a charger for extended run time; Indicator on the the front of the battery to display how many power left for less downtime on the job

Variable speed trigger: Variable speed switch adjust speed by the amount of trigger depression; The trigger switch(0 and 2800 RPM) allows to control your own drilling speed which perfects for what you are setting up for

GALAX PRO 20 V Lithium Ion 1/4" Hex Cordless Impact Driver with LED Work Light, 6 Pieces Screwd… List Price:$45.99 Price:$41.39 You Save:$4.60 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

