The AirPods Pro 2 might come in two different sizes, according to images showing purported AirPods components.

Several reports have claimed that Apple is developing a new AirPods Pro version, looking to reduce earphone size and possibly eliminate the stem.

The new AirPods Pro version is expected to launch in 2021, but there’s no firm release date for it.

Open an AirPods Pro box, and the first thing you see is the actual product. The two wireless earphones sit inside their case and are ready for use. Inside the box, you’ll also find different replaceable rubber tips so that you can get the best possible fit. That’s just one of the advantages of the AirPods Pro over the regular AirPods. The Pros also have a much smaller footprint than the original models, as the stem has been significantly reduced. More importantly, the AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation support, a feature not found on the regular model.

Come 2021, Apple is expected to launch new AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro 2 — although that’s probably not what Apple would call them. A new rumor indicates that Apple might offer the new Pros in two sizes, which could further improve the fit and feel

A leaker that goes by the name Mr-white on Twitter posted images that show some of the purported components for the AirPods Pro 2. The parts have different sizes, indicating that the earphones themselves will come in two sizes. The current AirPods Pro should fit any ear, but some people might not necessarily like the design of the AirPods. Even though the stem is smaller than on the AirPods, it’s still there.

New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips 🤨 pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlg — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) December 29, 2020

A report from Bloomberg said recently that Apple is working on a more compact design for the AirPods Pro 2 that would eliminate the stem. Other companies have adopted such designs for their wireless earphones, including Google and Samsung, but there’s no telling if Apple can actually do it next year. MacRumors points out rumors that say Apple is struggling to shrink the AirPods down and eliminate the stem. The same Bloomberg story said the AirPods 3 would look just like the current AirPods Pro.

Other reports also said that the new AirPods Pro would feature a new wireless chip, but the leaker says that the same processor would power the devices. The current Pros feature an H1 processor that incorporates the successor to the original W1 wireless chip in the first-gen AirPods. That’s what the leaker might mean when he says “still W2 chips.”

As always with Apple reports, this is just an unconfirmed rumor. Mr-white provided some accurate leaks in the past, including the iPhone 12 casing and display unit. But he also offered leaks that did not pan out, like the braided Lightning cable that was rumored for the iPhone 12. A different explanation for those parts might concern the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 designs, which are supposed to be similar. The AirPods Pro 2 could be more compact than their predecessors, but Apple might use the AirPods Pro design for the AirPods 3.

Also, there’s no telling when Apple will unveil the new AirPods Pro. Competitors, including Samsung, are working on new wireless earphone designs as well. Samsung is expected to unveil soon the Galaxy Buds Pro earphones, which might join the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung’s event will supposedly take place on January 14th.